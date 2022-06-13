Anthony Smith weighs in on Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka: “They just made terrible decisions”

Don’t expect UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith to fight like Glover Teixeira or Jiri Prochazka next time out.

Last Saturday night in Singapore, fans were witness to one of the greatest fights in UFC history. UFC 275’s main event saw champion Glover Teixeira look to defend against Jiri Prochazka. The bout was the first title defense for the Brazilian since capturing the strap last October.

The fight ended up being a back-and-forth slugfest. Both men had pockets of success, as the challenger dominated the striking, and the champion controlled the fight on the mat. In the fifth round, with time winding down, Prochazka secured a rear-naked choke to earn the belt.

UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith discussed the title fight on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, ‘Lionheart’ offered the opinion that both Glover Teixiera and Jiri Prochazka had bad fight IQ last Saturday.

Presently, Smith is expected to face Magomed Ankalev at UFC 277 next month. The winner of that bout could be facing the champion, Jiri Prochazka, later this year.

“To be honest, I think both of those guys had the worst performances of their life at the same time. I really do. For the first time, Glover looked a little old. For the first time in a while, because that’s not the Glover I got. That’s not the one Thiago Santos got. I don’t know who that guy was, but fortunately for him, I think Prochazka had one of the worst performances he could have possibly had too.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Anthony Smith continued, “They just made terrible decisions. Like the fight IQ, if you would have put it together, it wouldn’t have been in the double digits during the fight. They both just didn’t fight smart at all.”

