Anthony Smith set to return at UFC 277 opposite Magomed Ankalaev

Anthony Smith is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 277 opposite Magomed Ankalaev.

The two fighters have agreed to meet on July 30, 2022 at UFC 277 for a potential No. 1 contender’s bout for the light heavyweight division.

Multiple insiders with knowledge of the promotion’s plan have confirmed the news (first reported by MMAJunkie).

Smith, 33, (36-16 MMA) is coming off an impressive three wins in a row, the latest against Ryan Spann (19-7 MMA) in September of 2021. Smith was awarded the ‘Performance of the Night’ title following that match-up.

It was just last month that Anthony Smith gave his thoughts on Magomed Ankalaev when speaking on ‘The Fighter vs. the writer’ on YouTube saying:

“He’s not the boogeyman that everyone keeps talking about. I’ve been saying that for a long time. Is he good? One hundred percent! He’s solid, he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, he doesn’t have any glaring holes in his game at all, but he’s not the boogeyman that everyone made him out to be. People have been saying, ‘Anthony’s ducking him.’ I’m not ducking that dude, come on. I’ve got 50 something fights. I’m not ducking anybody. I’m just not singing his praises because I’m not that impressed.”

Ankalaev, 29, (17-1 MMA) boasts a current record of eight wins in a row, the latest against Thiago Santos (22-10) this past March.

Following the win against Santos, Ankalaev had this to say at the post-fight press conference:

“To be honest, I’m not glad with my performance totally, because I expected him to make an entertaining fight, to strike more, but it is what it is. In my opinion, I deserve the title shot next. Because I am on an eight-fight winning streak and some of the fights I finished the guys, and I feel I’m ready.”

Magomed Ankalaev will face his biggest test to date when he gets into the cage with Anthony Smith this summer. The Russian fighters only loss was against Paul Craig (16-4 MMA) back in March of 2018.

‘Lionheart’ will try to put himself back into the race for the light heavyweight title when he clashes with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277.

Are you looking forward to Anthony Smith vs Magomed Ankalaev this summer? Who will be your pick to win?

