Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin added to UFC 250

An intriguing welterweight matchup between Neil Magny and Anthony Rocco Martin is the latest addition to the UFC 250 pay-per-view vent in June.

UFC president Dana White is hoping for the promotion’s next PPV card to take place on June 6 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card is set to feature UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes against Felicia Spencer, plus a rumored bantamweight bout between Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen. Magny vs. Martin will likely slot in somewhere on the preliminary card of the evening.

MMAjunkie.com was the first to break the news that Magny vs. Martin will take place at UFC 250.

Magny (22-7) recently returned to action after a USADA-induced layoff and he made good, scoring a decision over a tough Li Jingliang at UFC 248. The win helped Magny bounce back from a brutal KO loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio in late 2018. Overall, Magny has won three of his last four fights. Some of his notable career victories include Kelvin Gastelum, Johny Hendricks, Hector Lombard, and Erick Silva. He is currently unranked in the UFC welterweight division, though he has been a mainstay in the top-15 for several years.

Martin (17-5) is coming off of a decision win over Ramazan Emeev last November and overall he has had a lot of success the last few years ever since he moved up to welterweight. Martin is 5-1 overall at 170lbs, with other wins over Sergio Moraes, Jake Matthews, Ryan LaFlare, and Keita Nakamura, and with his lone loss at the weight class coming by majority decision to Demian Maia. Martin is not currently ranked in the UFC welterweight division, though he has seen time in the top-15 before the loss to Maia. With a win over Magny, Martin could very well get a number next to his name again.

Who do you think wins, Neil Magny or Anthony Rocco Martin?