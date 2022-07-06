Anthony Pettis pockets $750k, Kayla Harrison makes second most as PFL salaries from Atlanta events revealed

Anthony Pettis and Kayla Harrison led the salaries from the recent PFL event in Atlanta.
For the longest time, many fans have wondered how much PFL is paying their key fighters as salaries have not been revealed. However, when the promotion went to Atlanta, the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission revealed the purses to MMAJunkie and Pettis led the way making $750K with Kayla Harrison coming up the rear in second at $500K.
The full PFL payouts are as follows:
PFL 4 payouts:
- Alex Martinez: $38,000 ($19,000 show + $19,000 win) def. Clay Collard: $28,000
- Antonio Carlos Junior: $98,000 ($49,000 show + $49,000 win) def. Bruce Souto: $10,000
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $54,000 ($27,000 show + $27,000 win) def. Raush Manfio: $27,000
- Jeremy Stephens: $200,000 ($100,000 show + $100,000 win) def. Myles Price: $12,000
- Omari Akhmedov: $206,000 ($103,000 show + $103,000 win) def. Teodoras Aukstuolis: $15,000
- Nathan Schulte: $150,000 ($75,000 show + $75,000 win) def. Marcin Held: $26,000
- Delan Kimura: $20,000 ($10,000 show + $10,000 win) def. Emiliano Sordi: $53,000
- Rob Wilkinson: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win) def. Viktor Pesta: $18,000
- Josh DaSilveira: $50,000 ($25,000 show + $25,000 win) def. Marthin Hamlet: $16,000
- Nate Jennerman: $16,000 ($8,000 show + $8,000 win) def. Jacob Childers: $8,000
PFL 5 payouts:
- Matheus Scheffel: $20,000 ($10,000 show + $10,000 win) def. Bruno Cappelozza: $40,000
- Stevie Ray: $80,000 ($40,000 show + $40,000 win) def. Anthony Pettis: $750,000
- Klidson Abreu: $42,000 ($21,000 show + $21,000 win) def. Renan Ferreira: $19,000
- Chris Wade: $70,000 ($35,000 show + $35,000 win) def. Kyle Bochniak: $15,000
- Ante Delija: $66,000 ($33,000 show + $33,000 win) def. Shelton Graves: $10,000
- Bubba Jenkins: $98,000 ($49,000 show + $49,000) def. Reinaldo Ekson: $10,000
- Denis Goltsov: $70,000 ($35,000 show + $35,000 win) def. Maurice Greene: $18,000
- Lance Palmer: $170,000 ($85,000 show + $85,000 win) def. Sheymon Moraes: $29,000
- Juan Adams: $16,000 ($8,000 show + $8,000 win) def. Sam Kei: $10,000
- Ryoji Kudo: $26,000 ($13,000 show + $13,000 win) def. Alejandro Flores: $26,000
- Brendan Loughnane: $170,000 ($85,000 show + $85,000 win) def. Ago Huskic: $10,000
PFL 6 payouts:
- Kayla Harrison $500,000 ($500,000 show, no win bonus) def. Kaitlin Young: $20,000
- Sadibou Sy: $52,000 ($26,000 show + $26,000 win) def. Rory MacDonald: $250,000
- Ray Cooper: $200,000 ($150,000 show + $50,000 win) def. Brett Cooper: $20,000
- Magomed Magomedkerimov: $200,000 ($100,000 show + $100,000 win) def. Dilano Taylor: $13,000
- Larissa Pacheco: $48,000 ($24,000 show + $24,000 win) def. Genah Fabian: $20,000
- Magomed Umalatov: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win) def. Jarrah Hussein: $56,000
- Marina Mokhnatkina: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win) def. Abigail Montes: $13,000
- Martina Jindrova: $42,000 ($21,000 show + $21,000 win) def. Zamzagul Fayzallanova: $10,000
- Olena Kolesnyk: $22,000 ($11,000 show + $11,000 win) def. Vanessa Melo: $13,000
All the PFL salaries also do not include any potential “locker room” bonuses, streaming points, or promotional sponsorship payments.
Are you surprised by these PFL payouts?