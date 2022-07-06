Anthony Pettis pockets $750k, Kayla Harrison makes second most as PFL salaries from Atlanta events revealed

Anthony Pettis and Kayla Harrison led the salaries from the recent PFL event in Atlanta.

For the longest time, many fans have wondered how much PFL is paying their key fighters as salaries have not been revealed. However, when the promotion went to Atlanta, the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission revealed the purses to MMAJunkie and Pettis led the way making $750K with Kayla Harrison coming up the rear in second at $500K.

The full PFL payouts are as follows:

PFL 4 payouts:

Alex Martinez: $38,000 ($19,000 show + $19,000 win) def. Clay Collard: $28,000

Antonio Carlos Junior: $98,000 ($49,000 show + $49,000 win) def. Bruce Souto: $10,000

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $54,000 ($27,000 show + $27,000 win) def. Raush Manfio: $27,000

Jeremy Stephens: $200,000 ($100,000 show + $100,000 win) def. Myles Price: $12,000

Omari Akhmedov: $206,000 ($103,000 show + $103,000 win) def. Teodoras Aukstuolis: $15,000

Nathan Schulte: $150,000 ($75,000 show + $75,000 win) def. Marcin Held: $26,000

Delan Kimura: $20,000 ($10,000 show + $10,000 win) def. Emiliano Sordi: $53,000

Rob Wilkinson: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win) def. Viktor Pesta: $18,000

Josh DaSilveira: $50,000 ($25,000 show + $25,000 win) def. Marthin Hamlet: $16,000

Nate Jennerman: $16,000 ($8,000 show + $8,000 win) def. Jacob Childers: $8,000

PFL 5 payouts:

Matheus Scheffel: $20,000 ($10,000 show + $10,000 win) def. Bruno Cappelozza: $40,000

Stevie Ray: $80,000 ($40,000 show + $40,000 win) def. Anthony Pettis: $750,000

Klidson Abreu: $42,000 ($21,000 show + $21,000 win) def. Renan Ferreira: $19,000

Chris Wade: $70,000 ($35,000 show + $35,000 win) def. Kyle Bochniak: $15,000

Ante Delija: $66,000 ($33,000 show + $33,000 win) def. Shelton Graves: $10,000

Bubba Jenkins: $98,000 ($49,000 show + $49,000) def. Reinaldo Ekson: $10,000

Denis Goltsov: $70,000 ($35,000 show + $35,000 win) def. Maurice Greene: $18,000

Lance Palmer: $170,000 ($85,000 show + $85,000 win) def. Sheymon Moraes: $29,000

Juan Adams: $16,000 ($8,000 show + $8,000 win) def. Sam Kei: $10,000

Ryoji Kudo: $26,000 ($13,000 show + $13,000 win) def. Alejandro Flores: $26,000

Brendan Loughnane: $170,000 ($85,000 show + $85,000 win) def. Ago Huskic: $10,000

PFL 6 payouts:

Kayla Harrison $500,000 ($500,000 show, no win bonus) def. Kaitlin Young: $20,000

Sadibou Sy: $52,000 ($26,000 show + $26,000 win) def. Rory MacDonald: $250,000

Ray Cooper: $200,000 ($150,000 show + $50,000 win) def. Brett Cooper: $20,000

Magomed Magomedkerimov: $200,000 ($100,000 show + $100,000 win) def. Dilano Taylor: $13,000

Larissa Pacheco: $48,000 ($24,000 show + $24,000 win) def. Genah Fabian: $20,000

Magomed Umalatov: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win) def. Jarrah Hussein: $56,000

Marina Mokhnatkina: $32,000 ($16,000 show + $16,000 win) def. Abigail Montes: $13,000

Martina Jindrova: $42,000 ($21,000 show + $21,000 win) def. Zamzagul Fayzallanova: $10,000

Olena Kolesnyk: $22,000 ($11,000 show + $11,000 win) def. Vanessa Melo: $13,000

All the PFL salaries also do not include any potential “locker room” bonuses, streaming points, or promotional sponsorship payments.

Are you surprised by these PFL payouts?

