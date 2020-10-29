Anderson Silva says bout with Uriah Hall is “probably” his last UFC fight, but MMA future still undecided

UFC legend Anderson Silva has said his fight against Uriah Hall will probably be his final UFC fight, but may not be his last MMA bout.

Silva is set to step into the Octagon, seemingly for the last time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, as he prepares to battle Hall on Saturday night. It’s a fight that has been a few years in the making, with some even comparing the two ever since Hall joined the UFC family during his season of The Ultimate Fighter.

During an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, however, Silva has further confused fans regarding his future in the sport.

“This is my last fight in UFC probably, but let’s go see the result.”@SpiderAnderson discusses his fighting future with @arielhelwani 🕷 #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/xBL9LJ92ZT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 28, 2020

“Probably this is my last fight in UFC, probably,” Silva said (via MMA Mania). “But let’s see. This is the last fight but probably something change. Let’s go see the result. I am very focused right now in this fight, and then let’s go see the future.

“I do (have two fights left), but fight is fight and maybe something change, but this is last fight in UFC, probably,” Silva added. “It’s tough to talk about whether this is the last or not. But in UFC, this is probably the last one. I have my contract, I signed, and I do my best. I work, do my part because I’m a professional.

“And of course, maybe I don’t fight anymore in UFC and of course I go fight outside,” Silva added. “Why? Because the people can’t stop my job. That don’t make sense. If this is not the last fight in UC, then okay. But if this is the last fight in UFC, of course I go fight in other event. I don’t know, but right now it is he last fight in UFC.”

Do you think Anderson Silva will continue fighting after his fight with Uriah Hall?