Georges St-Pierre, Ben Askren to appear on ONE Championship’s ‘The Apprentice’ reboot

Georges St-Pierre, Ben Askren, and Renzo Gracie are set to appear on ONE Championship’s upcoming reboot of The Apprentice.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced St-Pierre, Askren and Gracie’s involvement in the project on social media on Wednesday, adding that the trio will join a host of ONE Championship stars such as Angela Lee and Demetrious Johnson.

“Please join me in welcoming my good friends, Georges St-Pierre, Renzo Gracie, and Ben Askren, to the cast of The Apprentice! They will join me and some of the biggest ONE Championship superstars such as Demetrious Johnson, Angela Lee, Brandon Vera, Sage Northcutt, Jingnan Xiong, and Ritu Phogat! Together, they will inspire, coach, and push the 16 contestants to deliver the performance of a lifetime on the show.”

In addition this news about St-Pierre and Askren’s involvement, Sityodtong shed some more light on what the show will look like.

“Bar none, this edition of The Apprentice will be the toughest edition in history. It is definitely NOT your grandfather’s edition of The Apprentice. It is a completely revamped, new, and crazy edition with lots of jaw-dropping surprises and adrenaline-filled challenges. 16 contestants from around the world will compete in a high-stakes game of impossible challenges designed to break them physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. The winner will receive a US$250,000 job offer and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work directly for me at our global headquarters in Singapore.

“The show officially kicked off production this week. Refinery Media and my team sifted through thousands of applications from around the world to select 16 extraordinary contestants. To be frank, I am blown away by their stories and backgrounds. They all bring guts, originality, joie de vivre, and a championship spirit to the show. I am confident that I will find the ONE out of this special group to be my protege in entrepreneurship at ONE Championship. As his/her mentor, I am going to teach him/her how to do good in the world by following his/her heart and how to make more money than he/she ever imagined possible through my win-win philosophy. I am also going to share the lessons on how my team and I built a US$1 billion startup from scratch.

“Thank you to the Singapore Government for your support in making this show happen during extraordinary times.”

With names like Georges St-Pierre and Ben Askren on the credits, will you be watching ONE Championship’s The Apprentice reboot?