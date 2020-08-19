Anderson Silva set to return on October 31 for middleweight bout with Uriah Hall

Anderson Silva will return to the Octagon on October 31 for a middleweight clash against Uriah Hall in the main event.

The middleweight legend has endured a peppered record of wins and losses in recent years. He is currently riding a record of two consecutive losses after losing to Jared Cannonier by TKO in the first round of their UFC 237 clash. Prior to that, he lost by unanimous decision to the current middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya in 2017. His last victory took place in 2017 when he faced Derek Brunson. The pair went three rounds, and Brunson was convinced he “outclassed” Silva, but the judges ultimately sided with the middleweight legend and served him the victory.

Now, “The Spider” will take on ranked middleweight contender Uriah Hall. Oscar Willis of The Mac Life confirmed that Dana White is working on the matchup.

Dana White says he’s working on Anderson Silva’s next fight, after which he believes will Silva could likely retire. Says Uriah Hall is who he has in mind as an opponent. — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) August 19, 2020

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto later confirmed that the matchup has been made official.

Breaking: Anderson Silva (@SpiderAnderson) returns to fight Uriah Hall (@UriahHallMMA) in a main event at UFC Fight Night on Oct. 31, per Dana White. Silva’s team tells me they’re not certain yet if it will be his last fight. Silva is 45 and has two fights left on his contract. pic.twitter.com/FTeMteomi4 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 19, 2020

Uriah Hall is riding high off of two consecutive victories but hasn’t fought in almost a year. He last beat Antonio Carlos Jr. by split decision at UFC Vancouver in September, 2019. Prior to that, he defeated Bevon Lewis with a knockout punch at UFC 238. The last loss for “Primetime” was against upcoming middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa in 2018, when he was defeated by TKO in the second round.

Hall also feels he has “unfinished business” with Silva. The pair were originally rumoured to be fighting in 2017 at UFC 212 after Silva’s opponent, Kelvin Gastelum tested positive for marijuana and was removed from the bout. Hall, Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold, were pedalled forward as potential candidates, but nothing materialized and an opponent-less Silva was ultimately removed from the UFC 212 card.

@SpiderAnderson let’s make a fight happen for the fans. we have unfinished business…. — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) May 9, 2017

Now, Hall’s wish as finally been granted as the pair are scheduled to face off on October 31. As noted by Okamoto, Anderson Silva only has two fights left on his UFC contract and is likely to retire once he was completed them.