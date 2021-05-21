Anderson Silva praises longtime rival Vitor Belfort as both MMA legends transition into boxing

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva praised his longtime rival Vitor Belfort as both MMA legends make the transition into boxing.

Silva makes his return to boxing next month when he takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his first boxing match since 2005. At age 46, Silva was released by the UFC last year after getting knocked out by Uriah Hall, but he has moved quickly to re-establish himself in the world of boxing. Like many older fighters, Silva is using his name to cash in on the current boxing craze that was started by older fighters such as Mike Tyson returning to the ring.

Another fighter who wants to make a move to boxing is Belfort, who earlier this week said that he was soon-to-be free from his ONE Championship contract and that he wants to go into boxing. Speaking to AG Fight after hearing the news that Belfort wants to go into boxing, Silva praised his longtime rival and said he believes he will do well in boxing.

“So, about Vitor (Belfort). Vitor is a great athlete, a great fighter. It is a name, a reference to the sport in Brazil. But anything is possible. Vitor is a super talent, he’s a guy who, for sure, will be very successful in boxing. And the future is promising for everyone. Everything is very new, people are wanting to see the new. I think it’s a new era of entertainment in terms of combat, and it’s been really cool for everyone. Good luck to Vitor in this endeavor. I’m sure he will be very successful,” Silva said.

Silva and Belfort met back at UFC 126 in February 2011, with Silva winning the fight via front kick KO, one of the best knockouts in UFC history. A rematch in boxing would certainly be intriguing and remains a possibility as both men put on the bigger gloves.

Do you want to see the rematch between Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort in boxing?