Jared Vanderaa predicts “spinning wheel kick KO” over Justin Tafa at UFC Vegas 27

Jared Vanderaa is looking to get his first UFC win in a big way.

On the main card of UFC Vegas 27, Vanderaa is set to return to the Octagon against Justin Tafa. In his promotional debut, Vanderaa suffered a TKO loss to Sergey Spivak, but before the fight, “The Mountain” says he was super nervous and nearly puked prior to walking out.

“It’s a weird one. Everyone told me don’t get nervous. He did everything, I don’t know, my debut did hit differently than anything else I have come across,” Vanderaa said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “My amateur and professional record combined is like 40 combined fights, and I wanted to hug the trash can and throw up. I’ve never had that experience in my life. That played a factor in the fight, more than I thought so. Coming into this fight, I don’t have as many nerves.”

Against Tafa, Vanderaa likes the style matchup a ton due to the fact Tafa is a southpaw. Vanderaa’s main training partners are Dominick Reyes and Sam Alvey, who are both lefties, which has helped The Moutain a ton in preparation for the scrap.

“My favorite thing about him is he’s a lefty, I could care less if he is a striker or what, but he’s a lefty. Those are in the wheelhouse of my favorite people to beat up,” Vanderaa said. “I have a good style against lefties because most of my training partners have been lefties. Two of my main training partners are Sam Alvey and Dominick Reyes are lefties so it makes it easier going into this fight against a lefty.”

Against Tafa, Vanderaa is confident he will get his first UFC win and do so by highlight-reel KO.

“I’m thinking third-round spinning wheel kick KO. I don’t know, I just feel like that will happen,” Vanderaa said.

If Vanderaa does get his hand raised, he doesn’t know who would be next. Instead, he’s just focused on winning and getting his first win inside the Octagon.

“It puts me in the division, it shows I belong. I will then fight someone else coming off a win. My focus is just on beating him,” Vanderaa concluded.

