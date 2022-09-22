Anderson Silva explains why he’s not representing the MMA community in fight with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva is explaining why he’s not representing the MMA community in his fight with Jake Paul.

It will be UFC legend, Anderson Silva, getting in the boxing ring with Jake Paul on Saturday, October 29th at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

- Advertisementss -

Leading up to the match, Paul took to ‘Twitter‘ to say:

“My toughest test yet. I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated.”

- Advertisement -

In a statement to ESPN, Silva also commented on his upcoming fight:

“I know that in life everything has its purpose. Nothing comes just by chance. So I thank God for my health, my family and my team for providing me with this opportunity to continue doing the thing that I love the most. I believe this will be the biggest combat event of the year and will truly make history in the sport forever.”

Anderson Silva, (34-11 MMA) defeated Rich Franklin for the UFC middleweight title back in 2006 and held that title for a record 2,457 days. ‘The Spider’s’ 16 fight winning streak in the UFC is a record that stands to this day.

The former champion retired from the UFC in 2020 but found new life inside the boxing ring. At 47, Silva has a boxing record of 3 wins and 1 loss.

- Advertisement -

Jake Paul, 25, is an actor, a social media personality and and professional boxer who boasts a 5-0 record, 4 of those wins via knockout.

Anderson Silva when speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’ had this to say when asked if he was representing the MMA community coming into the fight with Paul:

“I don’t put this in my mind because everybody has their own journey. My journey inside MMA ended when I stopped (fighting for) the UFC.”

Silva is obviously focussed on his boxing career now and is looking to go 4-1 on October 29th.

Will you be watching? Do you think Silva can hand Paul his 1st loss in the ring?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -