Dana White recalls his favorite Jose Aldo moment in the UFC

UFC president Dana White has taken a look back at his favourite Jose Aldo moment following the Brazilian’s retirement.

Last weekend, it was announced that former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo would be retiring from mixed martial arts. The veteran informed the company of his decision and after 14 years of being under the Zuffa banner with both the UFC and WEC, he’ll be riding off into the sunset as one of the all-time greats.

- Advertisementss -

The king of Rio is considered by many to be one of the very best to ever do it and although he never reached the kind of superstardom many had hoped he would, he still had a remarkable career.

Dana White, who was there to see so many of his greatest hits, spoke about Jose in a recent media scrum and revealed his personal favourite moment from the 36-year-old’s run.

- Advertisement -

“We love him,” White said. “This will always be his house. I told him, ‘If you ever need anything here or you ever want to go to an event, this is always your house.’ This is a guy that, from the WEC to the UFC, helped build the sport, this brand and Brazil for us. So we love him, and we always will. He’s made a great life for himself down there, too, and done some great things and made a lot of money, and I couldn’t be happier for him and his family.”

“I think the fight was in Rio when he jumped out of the octagon and jumped into the crowd, and the crowd was carrying him around, and the place was going nuts,” White said. “It’s one of my favorite Jose Aldo moments.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

- Advertisement -

What is your favourite Jose Aldo memory from his MMA career? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

- Advertisement -