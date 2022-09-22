Conor McGregor reacts after Floyd Mayweather claims he’s making a “few million a minute” for RIZIN exhibition bout: “He’s full of sh*t”

Conor McGregor is reacting after Floyd Mayweather claimed he’s making ‘a few million a minute’ for RIZIN exhibition bout.

Floyd Mayweather, 45, although he retired from boxing 5 years ago, has booked another exhibition boxing bout for Saturday, September 24th where he will face Mikuru Asakura. The bout will take place inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

Mayweather previously appeared with RIZIN in 2018 where he took down Japanese kickboxer, Tenshin Nasukawa, inside the first round. Mayweather reportedly made $9 million from that exhibition match.

This will be Asakura’s, (16-3 MMA) first boxing bout.

The fight between Mayweather and Asakura will be three rounds. Should it goes the distance it will not count towards either fighter’s pro record.

Speaking with ‘Sportsmail’ ahead of his upcoming bout this weekend, when asked about how much he’ll make, Mayweather said:

“It’s always a few million a minute. From this exhibition alone I will be making somewhere upwards of $15-20 million. That’s just from this exhibition. So, it’s cool. Nine minutes, 20 million, not bad.”

Apparently Conor McGregor took notice of Mayweather’s claims on how much cash he’s pulling in and called bullsh*t. The Irishman took to ‘Twitter‘ commenting:

Conor McGregor responds to Floyd Mayweather in a since-deleted tweet… pic.twitter.com/EisNYUW8SX — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 22, 2022

“He also said he made 100m to spar the Logan guy yet never made the Forbes list top 100. He hasn’t cleared 20 million in 1 full year since 2017. When we fought the last time. Otherwise he’d have been on the list. He hasn’t made the list since 2017. In other words he’s full of sh*t”

Of course MMA star Conor McGregor was ranked the highest earning athlete on Forbes list for 2020.

It all depends on who you ask, but Mayweather’s wealth far surpasses that of McGregor, although ‘Notorious’ would surely dispute that.

One thing is for sure, both McGregor and Mayweather are rich, very rich.

