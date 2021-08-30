Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rebooked for UFC 269

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena will now fight at UFC 269 with the bantamweight title up for grabs.

Nunes and Pena were supposed to fight at UFC 265 in August but the champ-champ got COVID-19 and the fight was postponed. Now, the UFC announced on Monday that the bantamweight title fight will take place on December 11 at UFC 269 at a location TBD. It’s also uncertain what the main event of the year-end pay-per-view will be.

Amanda Nunes (21-4) is coming off a first-round submission win over Megan Anderson at UFC 259 to defend her featherweight title. Prior to that, she earned a decision win over Felicia Spencer to also defend the 145lbs belt. The last time Nunes defended her bantamweight strap was back at UFC 245 in December 2019 where she beat Germaine de Randamie by decision.

In her career, Nunes holds notable stoppage wins over Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, and Miesha Tate. She also beat Valentina Shevchenko by decision twice and has held the bantamweight belt since July of 2016.

Julianna Pena (10-4) is currently ranked fifth at bantamweight and coming off a submission victory over Sara McMann at UFC 257 in January. The victory got her back into the win column after being submitted by de Randamie in October of 2020. She’s just 2-2 in the last four with her other win over Nicco Montano and the loss to Shevchenko. In her UFC tenure, she’s 6-2 and won TUF 18. She also holds notable wins over Cat Zingano and Jessica Eye.

UFC 269 has been rumored to take place in Las Vegas and many have hinted at Charles Oliveira facing Dustin Poirier in the main event. Yet, that has not been booked and as of right now, Nunes vs. Pena is the only title fight booked for the PPV card.

Who do you think will win, Amanda Nunes or Julianna Pena at UFC 269?