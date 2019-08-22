Alleged Conor McGregor victim breaks silence: ‘I can take a punch’

Conor McGregor recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons after video surfaced of him sucker-punching an older man inside a pub in Ireland. Apparently, McGregor offered the man some of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. The man declined — and according to some accounts, called the whiskey “s**t” — and was rewarded with a fist to the noggin.

The man in question has now commented on the incident.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Star, the man, who is choosing to remain anonymous, gave his take on what happened.

“I am sitting on the bar stool just having a quiet pint with my friend then all of a sudden because I refuse his drink I get a punch,” he said of his encounter with Conor McGregor. “you don’t need that in life.”

“I don’t like the man. I think he is getting a bad rep,” the man added. “He is a bit of a bully, a bully with money.”

The man admitted that being walloped by one of the UFC’s most famous knockout punchers was not a fun experience — no surprise — but reassured that he can take a punch.

“Look-it, I can take a punch,” he said.

Many of the reports covering this unfortunate Conor McGregor incident referred to this Irish mystery man as “old” or “elderly,” perhaps due to the fact that he appeared to have a full head of grey hair.

He seems to want the world to know he’s not that old.

“I’m 50,” he said.

Conor McGregor is facing a minor assault charge for this incident, and he has been summoned to appear at Dublin District Court to face the music.

Having heard the side of the alleged victim, what are your thoughts on this alleged Conor McGregor incident? Join the conversation in the comments section.

