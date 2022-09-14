Damon Jackson wouldn’t be surprised if him and Pat Sabatini “slug it out” at UFC Vegas 60: “This fight is going to be a test for both of us”

Damon Jackson thought he could’ve gotten a top-15 opponent next but is excited to face Pat Sabatini at UFC Vegas 60.

Jackson is on a three-fight winning streak and after his last fight, he called for a ranked opponent or Cub Swanson, who ultimately dropped down to bantamweight. With that, he got a call to face Sabatini, who Jackson admits is very similar to him.

“They hit me up and said Pat Sabatini, it’s the perfect matchup and makes the most sense,” Jackson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Whoever wins this fight is going to get that big boost to that top-15 and whatever fight is after this is going to be a big fight. He’s been tested and is a solid game opponent. It’s going to be a tough fight for both of us with the grappling and wrestling. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if we slug it out for three rounds and neither of us goes for takedowns. Sean Shelby has been in the game forever so he knows how to make the right fights.”

Although both Sabatini and Jackson are known to be grapplers, he does think they will cancel each other out. If the two remain standing, Jackson is confident he is the better striker and will be able to piece up Sabatini.

If Damon Jackson does start beating up Pat Sabatini, he is interested to see how the Philadelphia native does as Jackson doesn’t think Pat has faced any adversity in his UFC career.

“This could be that fight that we show everyone we do have a standup game because we have a hard time getting each other down,” Jackson said. “I think I have better boxing than him and he just wants it to the ground because that is where he is comfortable. This fight is going to be a test for both of us but I think I will win on the feet.”

Should Jackson get his hand raised on Saturday he says he wants to fight one more time this year and hopes a ranked opponent comes next.

“I don’t know how you can argue the winner doesn’t get a top-15 guy next. A big win over him would give me the ability to get a top-15 or top-10 matchup,” Jackson concluded.

Do you think Damon Jackson will defeat Pat Sabatini at UFC Vegas 60?