Alistair Overeem responds to Derrick Lewis’ trash talk, says his teammate Curtis Blaydes will “destroy him”

UFC heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem believes his teammate Curtis Blaydes will “destroy” Derrick Lewis when they fight later this year.

Overeem picked up a fifth-round TKO win over Augusto Sakai in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 34 on Saturday night. Throughout the fight, tweets from Lewis appeared on the screen with him trolling Overeem, saying that he was losing the fight while he was beating up Sakai. Fans online thought it was hilarious, but Overeem didn’t care so much for it.

Speaking to the media following the event, Overeem was asked about Lewis’ trash talk. He said he’s not worried about it because Lewis is going to get beat up by his teammate Blaydes when the two lock horns in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card in November.

“Derrick Lewis is just talking crap. My teammate Curtis is going to destroy him. I would be happy to kind of do that after Curtis. Curtis first,” Overeem said.

Both Overeem and Lewis are ranked in the top-10 of the UFC heavyweight division and this would be a fresh matchup between knockout artists, so it’s no surprise that fans want to see these two go at it. Especially now that Lewis has made it known that he doesn’t have a fondness for Overeem and the matchup between the two becomes that much more intriguing.

When asked if he would rather fight Overeem or Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who is another option for Overeem’s next fight, the legend said that he just wants to go home right now and spend time with his family following a gruelling fight camp for Sakai.

“No preference. You know what my preference is? Quality time with my girls. I’ve missed them,” Overeem said.

