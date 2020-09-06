UFC Vegas 9 Results: Alistair Overeem TKO’s Augusto Sakai (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 event is headlined by a key heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Alistair Overeem taking on Augusto Sakai.

Overeem (46-18 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner looking to build off the momentum of his recent TKO victory over Walt Harris. The former UFC heavyweight title challenger, ‘The Reem’, has gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Meanwhile, Augusto Sakai (15-1-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 main event with Alistair Overeem on a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision win over Blagoy Ivanov back in May. Since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2018, the Brazilain has gone a perfect 4-0, which includes a sensational knockout victory over Marcin Tybura.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 9 main event begins and Alistair Overeem takes the center of the Octagon. He paws with a right hand. Sakai looks to find a home for a left jab. Overeem continues to come with a slow pace early. He rushes in the a quick combination but nothing lands flush. Augusto Sakai with a low kick. ‘The Reem’ returns fire with one of his own. Sakai with a good body kick followed by a knee. Overeem is back up. He goes against the cage and both men toss up knees. Hard strikes from both men in the clinch. Sakai with a nice right hand. Alistair Overeem shakes him off and circles out. Two minutes remain. Overeem with a low kick. Sakai looks to come forward but will not commit. Overeem comes inside but gets clipped with an uppercut. He shakes it off and throws a right hand over the top that misses. Augusto looks to be finding his range now. He lands a uppercut followed by a right hand. Alistair circles off the cage and throws a low kick. He lands another before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 9 main event begins and Augusto Sakai is utilizing a lot of movement early. He just misses with a right hand as Overeem appeared to slip. Big knees now from Sakai. He is really putting on the pressure early. Alistair returns fire with a big knee of his own. ‘The Reem’ appears to be head hunting now. As if those knees from Augusto pissed him off. Sakai with a high kick attempt which is blocked. Overeem leaps in with a body shot and then forces the clinch. A big knee lands for Alistair Overeem. The former Strikeforce champ loses the clinch and now Augusto Sakai is on him with uppercuts and body shots. More clinch work and it is Overeem with another knee up the middle. He connects with another. Those are heavy shots. Sakai is able to switch the position and pins Alistair against the cage. Overeem quickly reverses and then lands a left hand. One minute remains. Sakai with a short elbow from the clinch. The fighters break and Sakai is bleeding. Round two comes to an end.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 9 main event begins and Augusto Sakai is applying pressure early. Overeem replies with a low kick and then a right hand behind it. Sakai responds with a combination. Alistair Overeem is putting together punches now. He goes to the body with a kick. Sakai replies with a combination ending in a low kick. Overeem with a right hand that misses and Sakai connects with a crisp uppercut. ‘The Reem’ with another wild right that misses the mark. Augusto Sakai turns and puts together a huge combination. Punches in bunches from the youngster now. Overeem slides right and escapes. He lands a switch kick but the volume of Sakai is just wearing him down. Augusto presses Alistair back up against the cage and work in a couple of knees. Overeem with a nice and much-needed takedown now. He begins working some ground and pound from full guard. Sakai with a decent upkick. More ground work from Alistair. He lands a big body shot and then a hammer fist. Augusto is busted up. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 9 main event begins and both men seem content to keep things standing early. Augusto Sakai rushes in with a combination but Alistair Overeem does a good job of defending the strikes. He answers with a low kick and then Sakai returns fire with a kick to the body. ‘The Reem’ just misses with a big right. Sakai gets inside and unleashes another flurry of punches. Overeem breaks free but eats a low kick. Augusto with a hard punch and Alistair lands a kick that connects to the groin. We break so that Sakai can recover. After a short moment we restart and Augusto is pressuring instantly. Big punches and kicks. Alistair Overeem shoots in and scores another late takedown. He begins working some ground and pound. A nice right hand comes through from the top. He lands a left and now a big elbow. Overeem is battering Sakai now. This could be it as there is still 50 seconds on the clock. Huge shots from ‘The Reem’. He smashes Sakai with a right hand. Hammer fists now. Augusto is a bloody mess. Elbows from Alistair. This could be stopped at any moment. Sakai survives to see round five.

The fifth and final round begins and Overeem secures a quick takedown. More brutal ground and pound and this one is all over.

Offficial UFC Vegas 9 Result: Alistair Overeem def. Augusto Sakai via TKO in Round 5

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 5, 2020