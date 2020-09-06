Video | Justin Gaethje eats a huge head kick during preparation for Khabib Nurmagomedov title bout

Watch a video of UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje eating a massive head kick during his training camp for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Gaethje takes on UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov for the undisputed UFC lightweight belt at UFC 254 on Fight Island in October. It’s by far the biggest fight of Gaethje’s career and he has been putting in the rounds in his training camp in preparation for what is surely going to be a tough fight against an incredible fighter in Nurmagomedov.

Ahead of his fight against Nurmagomedov, footage has emerged of Gaethje’s training camp. In one video that has been posted online, Gaethje appears to eat a massive head kick — yet he acts like it didn’t phase him at all and continues to march forward afterward.

Gaethje has been known throughout his career for his legendary chin and his ability to absorb incredible amounts of punishment, but in recent fights, he has really shown improved defense. After getting knocked out by Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier in back-to-back fights in 2017 and 2018, Gaethje has since won four straight fights and he hasn’t been hit much in his last few outings, showing an improved commitment to defense.

Although Nurmagomedov is more well known for his grappling rather than his striking, Gaethje will still need to be prepared to take shots in that fight. After all, Nurmagomedov did drop Conor McGregor at UFC 229 when they fought, so it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility that he could connect with Gaethje in their fight. If that’s the case, then Gaethje is certainly going to have to show off a strong chin at UFC 254 just like he did in this video where he just eats this massive head kick and continues to go on.

Do you think Justin Gaethje has what it takes to dethrone Khabib Nurmagomedov?