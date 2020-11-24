ONE Championship uninterested in signing Anderson Silva

ONE Championship will not be pursuing the services of new free agent, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

Silva, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, was released from his UFC contract after a loss to Uriah Hall on Halloween night. While he intends to continue fighting rather than hang up the gloves, his list of options in terms of his new home is growing shorter.

After both Bellator MMA and the Professional Fighters League expressed their disinterest in signing Silva, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has done the same.

“I am a huge Anderson Silva fan,” Sityodtong told Fightful. “Without a doubt, he is one of the best ever to do it. That being said, athlete safety is our number one priority at ONE Championship. As such, we will not be bidding for his services. I wish Anderson much happiness and success in whatever he chooses to do next.”

As aforementioned, Silva can also rule out Bellator and the PFL as he hunts for his next home.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Bellator President Scott Coker told MMA Junkie when asked about signing Silva. “He’s definitely one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. I really haven’t thought about it, but I think I’m happy with the way our roster is heading and the fighters that we have now. I think that’s my statement on that.”

“Listen, I mean that guy is such a legend in the sport but isn’t he around 46? The guy is such an amazing talent,” PFL executive Ray Sefo told Fernando Quiles Jr. of Fight Sports about potentially signing Silva. “I think he has been a great champion. He’s definitely gonna go down in history as one of the best to ever do it. Nothing but a lot of respect but I just think it’s that time to hang it up. Watching his last fight, he also fought a former teammate of mine, and Uriah Hall was able to finish that fight. Anderson Silva is a legend and he’s gonna go down in history as one of the best to do it, so I’d like to remember him as that guy.”

