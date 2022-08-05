Ali Abdelaziz responds after Charles Oliveira suggests that Islam Makhachev and his team are “arrogant” individuals

Ali Abdelaziz has responded to recent comments made by Charles Oliveira about himself and Islam Makhachev.

The two lightweights are set to square off at UFC 280 in October. The bout is set to crown the new 155-pound champion, after ‘Do Bronx’ was stripped in May. Oliveira famously lost his title on the scale prior to his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Ahead of the clash, the Brazilian has made it clear he doesn’t think highly of the matchup. Oliveira recently admitted that he didn’t want the fight with Makhachev. During a recent interview, he also took aim at his opponent’s manager, stating:

“There’s one thing I need to tell you. I want to tell you… They’re being arrogant, and that’s what will kill them. The arrogance from their manager, from former fighters… will kill them. No one will ever hit me harder than life already hit me.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I’m coming to your house, my friend, to fight you. To make history and keep my legacy going as the UFC lightweight champion… You’re talking a lot of shit…Like I’ve always respected all of you. But you better pay attention, so don’t cry about it later. That’s all I have to say.”

Now, Ali Abdelaziz has responded to Charles Oliveira’s comments on Twitter. It’s clear the manager believes that the Brazilian is a great fighter, and seemingly wants to squash any beef between them.

On social media, the former MMA fighter himself stated the fight is not personal. Abdelaziz also stated that he, along with Islam Makhachev, respects him.

@CharlesDoBronxs I just heard you said we are arrogant we know you’re a great champion and the great human being we know you’re very tough this is not personal October 22 Is it going to be a great fight and we will see who is the champion Big respect for you and your team 🙏🏾 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) August 5, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I just heard you said we are arrogant we know you’re a great champion and the great human being we know you’re very tough this is not personal October 22 Is it going to be a great fight and we will see who is the champion Big respect for you and your team”

What do you think about Ali Abdelaziz’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!