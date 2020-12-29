Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch “wouldn’t be a close fight” according to Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis is hoping Conor McGregor can get a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov to prove he is the better fighter.

At UFC 229, McGregor returned to the Octagon after two years away and suffered a fourth-round submission loss. However, after the fight, the Irishman claimed he wasn’t focused on the fight and fought with a broken foot.

According to Danis, all those things happened, so he believes a fully motivated McGregor would finish Nurmagomedov in the rematch and it wouldn’t be close.

“I hope so. The thing is, I don’t think it would be close, I really don’t. If Conor’s mindset is like how it is now, it won’t be close,” Danis said to the Nelk Boys during their Twitch stream. “Trust me, I know what Conor McGregor can do ability-wise, it wouldn’t be a close fight. Khabib is a one-dimensional fighter, Conor would put him away within five rounds. Look at his last fight and how good he did, that fight was his fight. With the right mindset and the right camp, it doesn’t even close. I would bet my soul and everything I have in my possession that he would beat Khabib the second time.”

If Conor McGregor is going to get the rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov he will need to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The Irishman is returning for the first time in over a year after he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

If McGregor beats Poirier again, he will likely be fighting for the lightweight title next. However, Nurmagomedov’s future is uncertain. If he comes back, the rematch with the Irishman would do big business. It would also be another massive payday for the lightweight champ.

For now, Conor McGregor is focused on Dustin Poirier and if the time comes when he rematches Nurmagomedov, Danis expects the result to be completely different.

Do you agree with Dillon Danis?