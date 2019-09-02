Alexander Gustafsson likely to end retirement, wants to fight Luke Rockhold

After losing to Anthony Smith at UFC Stockholm back in June, UFC light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson said that he was retiring from MMA. He left his gloves in the center of the Octagon and said that he would be leaving the sport at age 32.

Well, it looks like that retirement may be short-lived as Gustafsson appears to be joining a long list of MMA fighters who don’t leave the sport for long.

Speaking to MMAViking.com, Gustafsson said that he is planning on ending his retirement, and he wants to fight Luke Rockhold in his return to the Octagon.

“(The idea of returning) came quite fast. I was home for a couple days, and I had itching in my hands and wanted to get back and train,” Gustafsson said.

“I would love a fight. A fight against Luke would be a great way to comeback. He is a tough guy, a legend.”

Gustafsson said he has put on weight during the summer, but the plan is still to return to the cage in the light heavyweight division.

“I’m about 240-245lbs. I’m a heavyweight right now,” Gustafsson said. “I’ve had a good time with family and friends. It has been a good two and half months.”

The Swede said he doesn’t have a fight currently lined up, but he wants the Rockhold matchup when he does return.

“I am in no man’s land. I just want to train and get into shape. Let’s see how it goes,” Gustafsson said.

In the meantime, Gustafsson said that he and his team are working hard to figure out why he hasn’t been very successful as of late.

“We are trying to figure out what I do wrong in competitions. I felt so good before the last fight. Something is not right, and I need to fix it,” said ‘The Mauler.’

Do you think Alexander Gustafsson should un-retire and fight Luke Rockhold in his return to the Octagon?

