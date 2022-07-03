Alex Volkanovski wants to “move up” following dominant win over Max Holloway at UFC 276: “I don’t think this division itself can keep me busy”

UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski is looking for a challenge outside of 145 pounds.

Volkanovski went one-on-one with Max Holloway a third time in the co-main event of UFC 276. This was a dominant showing from Volkanovski, who was just too fast for Holloway.

“The Great” took a unanimous decision victory to close the door on his rivalry with “Blessed.” Having had great success in the featherweight division, Volkanovski is planning to move up to 155 pounds.

During his post-fight interview, Volkanovski said a change in weight class is in order.

“I want to be in this Octagon as much as possible,” Volkanovski said. “I want to be busy. I don’t think this division can keep me busy by itself. I want to move up.”

Alex Volkanovski doubled down on this desire and said he’s aiming for “champ-champ” status during the post-fight press conference (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Let me see what’s happening with (my hand),” Volkanovski said. “It gives me time to see what’s happening and maybe see what’s happening in my division. I want to be active, but if it’s not opponents, it’s maybe injuries that might slow me down a little bit.

“But other than that, I need to stay active, and I want that double champ status. And like I said, I can stay active enough, and I’ve proved that. What is it, three fights in nine months? I just fought three months ago, not many champions are doing that.

“I don’t think I can get a No. 1 contender that quick and keep me that busy, so give me another division.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC will go along with Volkanovski’s plan. One featherweight who likely won’t be happy with the idea is Josh Emmett, who called for a title opportunity at 145 pounds after he defeated Calvin Kattar.