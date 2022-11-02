Alex Volkanovski refutes narrative that he’s “holding up” the featherweight division: “My division is holding me up”

UFC champion Alex Volkanovski believes the featherweight division is holding him up, as opposed to the other way around.

At this moment in time, Alex Volkanovski is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC. That’s what the rankings say, and that’s what most of the fans say too.

‘The Great’ has turned away Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung, Max Holloway (three times) and more. In a lot of ways, he’s already proven himself as one of the best 145-pounders ever.

Now, he’s set to jump up in weight to try and take the lightweight crown from Islam Makhachev.

Some at featherweight have accused him of holding up the division as a result of this venture. In a recent interview, Volkanovski had the following response.

“If I’m gonna keep anyone waiting, I’ll keep the people that are waiting for a title shot. They can wait,” Volkanovski said. “I don’t wanna hold up any divisions, but like I’ve said, I feel like my division is holding me up, otherwise I would’ve fought already. Even with a broken hand, you’d have seen me fighting this year most likely.”

Volkanovski shoots for the stars

“You think I’d fight every three months [to keep both divisions active]? Have I not proven that I would? I just put myself in a position that I know no one else would,” Volkanovski noted. “Let’s remember, I was willing to fight anybody, whoever I had to, [at UFC 280] after a surgery on my hand. How much more do I have to prove it?

“I’ve proved that I’m gonna be active. I want to fight every few months. I didn’t put myself in position to make sure I lock myself in (for a lightweight shot) for no reason. There’s a reason, I don’t want to wait around. I want to be active. I’m in my peak right now.”

Quotes via MMA News

Is Alex Volkanovski holding up the featherweight division? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

