Tyron Woodley announces he’s “back for glory” amidst rumors of potential KSI fight (Photos)

Tyron Woodley has sparked rumours of a comeback after a recent Instagram post indicating that he’s training again.

After losing four straight to end his UFC run, Tyron Woodley wasn’t exactly the biggest fan favourite in the sport. Then, however, after transitioning over to boxing, everything changed.

- Advertisement -

The former UFC welterweight champion was asked with derailing the hype train of Jake Paul. Unfortunately, after losing their first meeting via decision, he went on to get knocked out by ‘The Problem Child’ in their December 2021 rematch.

Many then felt as if he’d walk away from combat sports. Alas, at the age of 40, it appears as if he’s still in as great shape as he ever was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@therealest)

- Advertisement -

One potential opponent for him in the boxing realm is KSI. The YouTuber has gone back and forth with Woodley over social media before, as seen in the following exchanges.

Woodley: “And I’ll dog walk your ass so now what? You wouldn’t accept a fight on 2 weeks notice. Instead you fought 2 weak ass warm ups. You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise keep my name out your mouth before you get slapped in it.”

KSI vs Woodley?

KSI: “You literally stood there to get knocked out. Both your fights against Jake were ass. So boring to watch. Only reason I would fight you is to show everyone how ass you both are, by beating you in a quicker time lmao.”

Woodley: “If it’s that easy come get this easy money. You will go back to click baiting after I break your jaw. If it’s such an easy fight pull up p***y. That’s why I said yes in one min of them asking me. But you need 5 months and fought two kindergarten teachers.”

- Advertisement -

Do you think Tyron Woodley will box KSI? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

- Advertisement -