UFC announces main card lineup for UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’

Harry Kettle

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the full main card for UFC 281, headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira.

Next weekend, the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden for a blockbuster PPV event.

From 2016 onwards, you could make the argument that the world’s most famous arena has been the promotion’s spiritual home. Of course, Las Vegas is their primary hub, but the annual MSG show always produces fireworks.

From title wins to big knockouts to dramatic slugfests and beyond, it’s hard to go wrong with this show.

While the card isn’t quite as stacked this time around, the main card certainly has a few absolute bangers taking place.

UFC 281 – Saturday, November 12 – 10 ET / 7 PT – ESPN+

Israel Adesanya [c] vs. Alex Pereira – UFC middleweight title

Israel Adesanya faces arguably his toughest test yet against the man who defeated him twice in kickboxing.

Carla Esparza [c] vs. Zhang Weili – UFC strawweight title

Zhang Weili aims to become a two-time champion at the expense of comeback queen Carla Esparza.

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler – Lightweight bout

The definition of a grudge match. Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, three rounds of inevitable chaos in the lightweight division.

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez – Bantamweight bout

Frankie Edgar rides off into the sunset with one last UFC swansong against rising prospect Chris Gutierrez.

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles – Lightweight bout

Dan Hooker attempts to turn back the clock when he battles Claudio Puelles in a must-win fight at 155 pounds.

All in all, we’d say there’s a lot to get excited about as fight night approaches, and that’s before you even get to the stacked prelims.

Are you excited about the main card for UFC 281? Who is your pick to win the main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

