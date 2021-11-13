Alex Volkanovski reacts after Max Holloway defeats Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski clearly tuned in to watch his former opponent Max Holloway square off with Yair Rodriguez today in Las Vegas.

Holloway (23-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since laying a beating on Calvin Kattar back in January. That win was of course preceded by back to back losses to reining featherweight champ Alex Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) was ending a two-year hiatus at UFC Vegas 42. ‘El Pantera’ had last competed in October of 2019, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over veteran Jeremy Stephens.

Today’s UFC main event proved to be a thrilling five round war. Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez got after it right off the opening bell and didn’t stop trading strikes until the horn sounded to end their twenty-five minute affair. Although ‘El Pantera’ found success by landing a plethora of heavy kicks, it was the pace and volume of punches from ‘Blessed’ that proved to be the determining factor in the decision.

Official UFC Vegas 42 Result: Max Holloway def. Yair Rodriguez by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2)

Check out how the Alex Volkanovski reacted to ‘Holloway vs Rodriguez’ below:

Excited for this one!! 👀 #UFCVegas42 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 13, 2021

Post-fight reaction to Max Holloway defeating Yair Rodriguez:

Great fight!! Very competitive…well done lads 👏 #UFCVegas42 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 13, 2021

