Pros react after Max Holloway defeats Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42

By
Chris Taylor
-
Max Holloway, UFC, Yair Rodriguez, UFC Vegas 42
Max Holloway def. Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42

Today’s UFC Vegas 42 event was headlined by a key featherweight fight featuring former champ Max Holloway taking on Yair Rodriguez.

Holloway (23-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since laying a beating on Calvin Kattar back in January. That win was of course preceded by back to back losses to reining featherweight champ Alex Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) was ending a two-year hiatus at UFC Vegas 42. ‘El Pantera’ had last competed in October of 2019, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over veteran Jeremy Stephens.

Today’s UFC main event proved to be a thrilling five round war. Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez got after it right off the opening bell and didn’t stop trading strikes until the horn sounded to end their twenty-five minute affair. Although ‘El Pantera’ found success by landing a plethora of heavy kicks, it was the pace and volume of punches from ‘Blessed’ that proved to be the determining factor in the decision.

Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez, UFC Vegas 42
Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42

Official UFC Vegas 42 Result: Max Holloway def. Yair Rodriguez by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Holloway vs Rodriguez below:

Post-fight reactions to Max Holloway defeating Yair Rodriguez:

Who would you like to see Max Holloway fight next following his decision victory over Yair Rodriguez at today’s UFC Vegas 42 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM