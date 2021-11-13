Pros react after Max Holloway defeats Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42

Today’s UFC Vegas 42 event was headlined by a key featherweight fight featuring former champ Max Holloway taking on Yair Rodriguez.

Holloway (23-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since laying a beating on Calvin Kattar back in January. That win was of course preceded by back to back losses to reining featherweight champ Alex Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) was ending a two-year hiatus at UFC Vegas 42. ‘El Pantera’ had last competed in October of 2019, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over veteran Jeremy Stephens.

Today’s UFC main event proved to be a thrilling five round war. Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez got after it right off the opening bell and didn’t stop trading strikes until the horn sounded to end their twenty-five minute affair. Although ‘El Pantera’ found success by landing a plethora of heavy kicks, it was the pace and volume of punches from ‘Blessed’ that proved to be the determining factor in the decision.

Official UFC Vegas 42 Result: Max Holloway def. Yair Rodriguez by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Holloway vs Rodriguez below:

I MUA @BlessedMMA — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) November 13, 2021

That’s is going to be a good one! Let’s go — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 13, 2021

I go with Max on this one. https://t.co/38jmuzItjW — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 13, 2021

I got Max TKO round 3 or 4 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 13, 2021

We are about to witness some crazy shit#UFCVegas42 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 13, 2021

Yair is committing to everything he throws! Dangerous early for Max. #UFCVegas42 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2021

Who wins that round??? I gotta give that one to Rodriguez! #UFCVegas42 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 13, 2021

Damn Yair is tagging Max, this fight is tremendous. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2021

Yair was using the Canelo turns — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2021

Max has major swelling on his left outside calf. #UFCVegas42 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2021

This is possibly the best three rounds in the history of fighting. Good ass fight!!! — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) November 13, 2021

This fight is awesome 🤩#UFCVegas42 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 13, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Max Holloway defeating Yair Rodriguez:

Every other week is the best @ufc fight I’ve ever seen. @BlessedMMA @panteraufc thanks guys — Forrest Griffin (@ForrestGriffin) November 13, 2021

Max is the man! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 13, 2021

One of the greatest featherweight fight of all time!!! Absolutely insane @BlessedMMA @panteraufc are absolutely animals #ufc — Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) November 13, 2021

Master of sport in boxing 🤫 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) November 13, 2021

Yair heart of a champion — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2021

Who would you like to see Max Holloway fight next following his decision victory over Yair Rodriguez at today’s UFC Vegas 42 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!