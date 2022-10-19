Alex Volkanovski details the one trait Petr Yan must avoid in fight with Sean O’Malley: “I think that would be a bad idea to do this with Sean”

Alex Volkanovski has given his thoughts on what Petr Yan needs to try and avoid when he battles Sean O’Malley at UFC 280.

This Saturday night at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley will attempt to register the biggest win of his career when he meets Petr Yan at the Etihad Arena. It’s the kind of match-up that came out of nowhere, and it’s one that could prove crucial for O’Malley’s career.

A lot of fans, pundits and fighters have shared their thoughts on how it’ll play out, and that includes Alex Volkanovski.

‘The Great’ has trained extensively with Yan at Tiger Muay Thai and while he’s backed him to secure the win, he has sent a warning to ‘No Mercy’.

“Five-rounder? Petr Yan all day. Obviously, again, [this fight is a] three rounder, I’m gonna go Petr Yan again. He’s my guy and he’s proven himself. It’s just we all know that Petr Yan likes to get that knowledge. He likes to break people down early and sort of get some reads and then go. He’s very durable. His stuff is very good.”

“I really don’t think he needs to even really feel out fighters, that’s how good Petr Yan is, but we’ve seen that he likes to feel them out. I think that would be a bad idea to do this with Sean O’Malley. Don’t give him [O’Malley] room, don’t just walk forward because he [O’Malley] will try to fight on the back foot.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Can O’Malley get it done?

The winner of the fight is expected to go on and challenge either TJ Dillashaw or Aljamain Sterling for the title.

What are your thoughts on Alex Volkanovski’s advice for Petr Yan? Do you think Sean O’Malley is being underestimated ahead of this bout? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

