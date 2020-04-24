Alex Volkanovski calls out four fighters in hopes of securing title bout at UFC Fight Island

Alex Volkanovski has called out four fighters for a potential title showdown if the proposed UFC Fight Island plan goes ahead.

“The Great” has held the UFC Featherweight Championship since December 2019, impressively beating former champion Max Holloway to capture the title at UFC 245. Ever since then it’s seemed as if the UFC has been interested in booking an immediate rematch, but due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn’t quite materialized.

Now, with talks of UFC Fight Island being in the air, Volkanovski appears to be going into business for himself by calling out a string of potential contenders.

Holloway, Brian Ortega, The Korean Zombie & Zabit Magomedsharipov are all considered to be worthy opponents for Volkanovski by MMA fans around the world. The man himself clearly wants to be a fighting champion, and he looks set to prove that whenever he gets the chance to step back into the Octagon and compete.

Ortega still hasn’t fought since way back at UFC 231 in December 2018 when he was stopped by Holloway after a one-sided beating from the Hawaiian. The Korean Zombie is coming off the back of wins over Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar, whereas Magomedsharipov is 6-0 in the UFC with his last win taking place at UFC Moscow in November 2019 when he beat Calvin Kattar.

Nobody really knows what the future of the division is going to be, but that doesn’t really appear to be something that phases Volkanovski.

If it does prove to be Holloway that goes toe to toe with the Australian once again, then it’s good that both men have adequate time to prepare for the clash. Immediate rematches have often been a controversial topic amongst fans, and now, the UFC has some options to consider.

Who do you want to see Alex Volkanovski fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/24/2020.