Israel Adesanya shares awesome promo for his UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira (Video)

Israel Adesanya has released an incredible promo ahead of his UFC 281 main event against rival Alex Pereira.

Ever since his win over Jared Cannonier this past summer, Israel Adesanya has been on a collision course with his former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. While ‘Poatan’ is just 3-0 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, his knockout win over Sean Strickland was enough to prove that he’s ready to take the next step up and challenge for the UFC middleweight title.

Their meeting will take place at UFC 281 this November, which will emanate from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

There’s still plenty of time left for the promotion to build the hype for this contest but prior to that really getting underway, Adesanya has taken it upon himself to release the following promo video.

Adesanya had a lot to say in the montage, including the following quotes.

“When I fought him, I thought I won the first fight. In the second fight, he was honestly on skates, the referee saved his ass because I was about to drop him. The third round he knocks me out in his own country – that’s a beautiful story for him, but I’m still here.”

“This is perfect for the storyline, leading up to everything.

“A guy like that, like I’ve said, he’s a beast. If you can make that look easy, it just makes you look legendary.

“I know how to beat him and I can do it, I know I can do it, and I will. I’m gonna shut this guy up, I’m gonna shock the world.”

It’s a tough test, but it seems as if ‘Stylebender’ is as ready as he’s ever been.

Do you think Israel Adesanya is the clear favourite heading into the UFC 281 main event? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

