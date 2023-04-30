UFC Vegas 72 Results: Song Yadong KO’s Ricky Simon (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event is headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Song Yadong taking on Ricky Simon.

Song (2o-7-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen in September of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ was riding a three-fight win streak which included a knockout win over Marlon Moraes.

Meanwhile, Ricky Simon (20-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event sporting a five-fight win streak, his latest being a submission win over Jack Shore in July of last year. The 30-year-old American hasn’t tasted defeated since 2019 when he suffered a decision loss to Rob Font.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 72 main event begins and Simon quickly comes forward and takes the center of the Octagon. He throws a high kick, but it is blocked. He attempts another but the same result. Song Yadong pumps his jab and tries to close the distance. Ricky Simon keeps him at bay with a low kick. He throws a left hook and attempts to shoot but Yadong defends. A hard low kick now from Song. He follows that up with a jab. A good kick to the body from Yadong. Ricky looks to change levels but eats a low kick. He comes back with a right hand over the top. The fighters clinch along the fence and begin battling for position. Song Yadong with a nice knee to the body. The fighters break and Ricky Simon lands a nice right hand. The fighters trade low kicks before the horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 72 headliner begins and the bantamweight standouts are back to work. Simon attempts a takedown, but it is not there. They trade low kicks. Song Yadong with a big punch in the pocket and Ricky goes down. Apparently, that was from a clash of heads. Song with some punches as Ricky gets up. Simon shoots for a takedown and gets it. Yadong quickly scrambles back up to his feet. He comes forward with a combination. Another body – head setup from the Team Alpha Male product. Simon counters with a left hand. Yadong fires right back with a combination. He goes to the body with a teap kick. Another good left hand to the body from Song. He is really pressuring now. He throws and lands a three-punch combination. Less than sixty seconds remain in the round. Yadong leaps in with a left hook. He continues to pester Ricky with his jab. Simon circling to his right. He shoots in for a takedown and gets it. He lands some hammr fists before the horn sounds to end round two.

https://twitter.com/FireMMAVid/status/1652488979931856897

Round three of the UFC Vegas 72 main event begins and Song Yadong is on the attack. He lands a nice combination, but then adds a left hand to the groin. The referee steps in so Ricky Simon can get a chance to recover. We restart and Yadong lands a pair of hard low kicks. Simon attempts to step in with a right, but it falls short. Ricky with a level change, but Song is wise to it and circles out. Simon comes forward with a flurry, but nothing connects. Yadong swings and misses with a left hook. He attempts a high kick, but that whiffs as well. Yadong with a pair of outside low kicks. We go to round four.

We're headed to the championship rounds 💥 Who do you guys have up on the scorecards? #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/tL45PTPkay — UFC (@ufc) April 30, 2023

The fourth round of the UFC Vegas 72 headliner begins and Song Yadong is back to work with a good combination. Ricky Simon attempts to fire back but gets countered by a right hand. Simon shoots for a takedown but it is not there. Yadong with a jab up the middle. He throws a straight left, but Ricky blocks it. Yadong is just having his way right now. He knows Simon can’t get him down and that he has an edge in the standup. More low kicks and then a jab from Song. Simon’s face is busted up. Still, he comes forward with a combination. Yadong drops Simon with a left just as the horn sounds to end round four. WOW.

Yadong with the knockdown at the end of Round 4 🔥 #UFCVegas72 https://t.co/aHWxeQ9QAU — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 30, 2023

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 72 main event begins and Song Yadong is all over Ricky Simon. Song with a huge left and Ricky goes down again. Simon scrambles up but eats another combination and is sent right back down. This one is all over!

Song Yadong gets the finish in Round 5 🔥 #UFCVegas72 https://t.co/eOjr6OmGcy — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 30, 2023

He gets the job done in round 5️⃣ !!@SongYadongLFG shows why he is one of the best bantamweights in the division 💥 #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/ytNjeGBim3 — UFC (@ufc) April 30, 2023

Official UFC Vegas 72 Result: Song Yadong def. Ricky Simon via TKO in Round 5

Who would you like to see Yadong fight next following his TKO victory over Simon at tonight’s event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!