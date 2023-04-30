search
Ricky Simon Song Yadong UFC Vegas 72

UFC Vegas 72 Results: Song Yadong KO’s Ricky Simon (Video)

By Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023
Song-Yadong

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event is headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Song Yadong taking on Ricky Simon.

Song (2o-7-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen in September of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ was riding a three-fight win streak which included a knockout win over Marlon Moraes.

Meanwhile, Ricky Simon (20-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event sporting a five-fight win streak, his latest being a submission win over Jack Shore in July of last year. The 30-year-old American hasn’t tasted defeated since 2019 when he suffered a decision loss to Rob Font.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 72 main event begins and Simon quickly comes forward and takes the center of the Octagon. He throws a high kick, but it is blocked. He attempts another but the same result. Song Yadong pumps his jab and tries to close the distance. Ricky Simon keeps him at bay with a low kick. He throws a left hook and attempts to shoot but Yadong defends. A hard low kick now from Song. He follows that up with a jab. A good kick to the body from Yadong. Ricky looks to change levels but eats a low kick. He comes back with a right hand over the top. The fighters clinch along the fence and begin battling for position. Song Yadong with a nice knee to the body. The fighters break and Ricky Simon lands a nice right hand. The fighters trade low kicks before the horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 72 headliner begins and the bantamweight standouts are back to work. Simon attempts a takedown, but it is not there. They trade low kicks. Song Yadong with a big punch in the pocket and Ricky goes down. Apparently, that was from a clash of heads. Song with some punches as Ricky gets up. Simon shoots for a takedown and gets it. Yadong quickly scrambles back up to his feet. He comes forward with a combination. Another body – head setup from the Team Alpha Male product. Simon counters with a left hand. Yadong fires right back with a combination. He goes to the body with a teap kick. Another good left hand to the body from Song. He is really pressuring now. He throws and lands a three-punch combination. Less than sixty seconds remain in the round. Yadong leaps in with a left hook. He continues to pester Ricky with his jab. Simon circling to his right. He shoots in for a takedown and gets it. He lands some hammr fists before the horn sounds to end round two.

https://twitter.com/FireMMAVid/status/1652488979931856897

Round three of the UFC Vegas 72 main event begins and Song Yadong is on the attack. He lands a nice combination, but then adds a left hand to the groin. The referee steps in so Ricky Simon can get a chance to recover. We restart and Yadong lands a pair of hard low kicks. Simon attempts to step in with a right, but it falls short. Ricky with a level change, but Song is wise to it and circles out. Simon comes forward with a flurry, but nothing connects. Yadong swings and misses with a left hook. He attempts a high kick, but that whiffs as well. Yadong with a pair of outside low kicks. We go to round four.

The fourth round of the UFC Vegas 72 headliner begins and Song Yadong is back to work with a good combination. Ricky Simon attempts to fire back but gets countered by a right hand. Simon shoots for a takedown but it is not there. Yadong with a jab up the middle. He throws a straight left, but Ricky blocks it. Yadong is just having his way right now. He knows Simon can’t get him down and that he has an edge in the standup. More low kicks and then a jab from Song. Simon’s face is busted up. Still, he comes forward with a combination. Yadong drops Simon with a left just as the horn sounds to end round four. WOW.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 72 main event begins and Song Yadong is all over Ricky Simon. Song with a huge left and Ricky goes down again. Simon scrambles up but eats another combination and is sent right back down. This one is all over!

Official UFC Vegas 72 Result: Song Yadong def. Ricky Simon via TKO in Round 5

Who would you like to see Yadong fight next following his TKO victory over Simon at tonight’s event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Song Yadong, UFC Vegas 72, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 72 Bonus Report: Song Yadong one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023
Song Yadong, UFC Vegas 50
UFC Vegas 72

Pros react after Song Yadong stops Ricky Simon in UFC Vegas 72 main event

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event was headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Song Yadong taking on Ricky Simon. Song (2o-7-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss […]

Song Yadong, Ricky Simon, UFC Vegas 72
Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 72: 'Song vs. Simon' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon. Song (19-7-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since […]

Brian Kelleher, Sean O'Malley
UFC Vegas 72

UFC Vegas 72 undergoes late shakeup with four lineup changes

Susan Cox - April 26, 2023

UFC Vegas 72 has undergone a late shakeup with four lineup changes. It will be this coming Saturday, April 29th that UFC Vegas 72 will take place at the UPC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. […]

Song Yadong, Ricky Simon, UFC Vegas 72
Song Yadong

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon slated for UFC Vegas 72 main event on April 29th

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2023

Following the cancelation of Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano, UFC Vegas 72 has a new main event. The two lightweight contenders were expected to headline the event, which takes place later this month. However, due […]

Ricky Simon calls for clash with former UFC champion Petr Yan: "I heard you decided not to retire"

Josh Evanoff - December 28, 2022
Cory Sandhagen, Song Yadong
Song Yadong

What's next for Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong after UFC Vegas 60?

Cole Shelton - September 19, 2022

In the main event of UFC Vegas 60, a bantamweight bout headlined the card as Cory Sandhagen took on Song Yadong. Sandhagen entered the scrap on a two-fight losing skid as he lost to Petr […]

Song Yadong
UFC

Song Yadong issues statement following TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 60

Fernando Quiles - September 18, 2022

Song Yadong has spoken out following his TKO defeat to Cory Sandhagen. Yadong and Sandhagen shared the Octagon inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bantamweight collision headlined UFC Vegas 60 on September […]

Cory Sandhagen, Song Yadong
Song Yadong

Pros react after Cory Sandhagen TKO's Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 60

Chris Taylor - September 17, 2022

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 event was headlined by a key bantamweight contest between perennial contenders Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA), 30, was hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Sandman’ […]

Cory Sandhagen
Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 60 Results: Cory Sandhagen TKO's Song Yadong (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 17, 2022

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 event is headlined by a key bantamweight contest featuring Cory Sandhagen taking on Song Yadong. Sandhagen (14-4 MMA), 30, will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening. ‘Sandman’ […]