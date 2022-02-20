Mike Perry issues statement after defeating Julian Lane in his BKFC debut: “What we do in life echoes in eternity”

Mike Perry has spoken out after a successful bare-knuckle boxing debut against Julian Lane.

The buildup between Perry and Lane had a lot of pre-fight antics. Perry even pulled out what appeared to be a plastic bat at the press conference. The bout was as advertised with both men throwing caution to the wind and looking worse for the wear because of it.

Ultimately, it was “Platinum” Mike Perry who was awarded the unanimous decision victory. After the fight, Perry took to his Twitter account to express gratitude.

Thank you everybody who came out to @bareknucklefc , thank you to all the fighters I met this week. I got my feet wet. Y’all are soldiers. Let’s enjoy this time off with our families and get back to training. What we do in life echoes in eternity. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 20, 2022

While this was Perry’s first bare-knuckle fight, he did have a Triad Combat bout back in Nov. 2021. He defeated Michael Seals via split decision.

Perry’s UFC contract expired after his April 2021 fight with Daniel Rodriguez. “Platinum” lost that fight via unanimous decision. It was Perry’s second loss in a row.

As far as BKFC President David Feldman is concerned, Mike Perry and bare-knuckle are a match made in heaven. Here’s what the BKFC boss told BJPenn.com last year.

“Malki Kawa and I talk often as we work with a lot of his fighters so I always ask him about some of his fighters who are upcoming free agents and he mentioned Mike Perry. I told people that they wouldn’t believe this one, it’s pretty cool,” Feldman said to BJPENN.com. “We have been talking for a while as we knew his contract had come up and we were an option for him. After talking to him and Malki Kawa for a bit, we were able to make it happen. He is the perfect fit for BKFC. If you are going to pick an MMA fighter to make a perfect BKFC fighter, you are probably picking Mike Perry.”

Time will tell what’s next for Perry. He’s already made it clear that he’s gunning for gold under the BKFC banner.