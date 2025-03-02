UFC Vegas 103 Results: Cody Brundage stops Julian Marquez (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 103 results, including the co-main event between Julian Marquez and Cody Brundage.

Marquez (9-6 MMA) will enter the bout with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. ‘The Cuban Missile Crisis’ has suffered three straight stoppage losses at the hands of Gregory Rodrigues, Marc-Andre Barriault and Zachary Reese.

Meanwhile, Cody Brundage (11-6 MMA) most recently competed in July of last year, where his bout with Abdul Razak Alhassan was ruled a no-contest due to some illegal elbows. Prior to that, the South Carolina native was coming off a submission loss to Bo Nickal at last year’s historic UFC 300 event.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 103 middleweight co-main event begins and Julian Marquez comes forward quickly. Cody Brundage keeps him at bay with a body kick. He lands a knee and then a right hand. Marquez with a good counter right in return. Both men are swinging heavy punches early here. Brundage with a high kick, but it is blocked. He follows that up with a pair of left jabs, both of which land flush. The fighters exchange right hands. The bout hits the floor as Cody locks in a choke. Julian escapes and gets back to his feet. A good right hand from Cody Brundage finds its mark. Julian Marquez with a nice left hook counter. Brundage continues to press and lands a 1-2. Marquez tries to fire back but his punches fall short. A good left and then a huge right hand from Marquez. He locks up a choke for a second but then opts to let that go and gets back to throwing big shots. Cody is covering up. He lands a nice uppercut and now Marquez his rocked. A follow up shot and Julian goes down. Brundage jumps all over him with ground and pound. The referee steps in and this one is all over! WOW!

CODY BRUNDAGE GETS THE FINISH IN ROUND 1 🔥 #UFCVEGAS103 pic.twitter.com/uOLpCZMkCp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 2, 2025

Official UFC Vegas 103 Results: Cody Brundage def. Julian Marquez via TKO in Round 1

