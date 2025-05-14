Adrian Lee open to lightweight MMA clash with submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2025

Surging lightweight MMA prospect Adrian Lee was caught off guard when hearing his name mentioned by ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo. Upon reflection, however, the teenage phenom believes the grappling specialist may face more than anticipated when transitioning to mixed martial arts.

Adrian Lee

“The Phenom” boasts a perfect 3-0 professional record, securing each victory within the ONE Championship Circle. His most recent triumph came this past March at ONE 172, where he finished Takeharu Ogawa in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Ruotolo has compiled an impressive 8-0 streak in submission grappling competition and now expresses interest in crossing over to MMA. While Lee acknowledges the American’s accomplishments, he suggests Ruotolo might be underestimating the challenge ahead by mentioning his name.

“Honestly, I was surprised when Tye Ruotolo called me out for his MMA debut. Personally, I don’t think I’m a good matchup for him. I don’t think I’d be what a good feeder for him is, if that’s what he’s looking for. But I’m excited for that match,” he said.

“I think that’d be a great fight. I think he’s a great athlete. Him and his brother, Kade, they’re phenomenal wrestlers and grapplers, and that really helps tie into their MMA game because of how dynamic they are. Their type of grappling style is more suited for MMA.”

Adrian Lee believes he could submit Ruotolo brothers

Undefeated rising star Adrian Lee welcomes the challenge presented by ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo. The Hawaiian fighter’s confidence continues to grow following his dominant performances in ONE Championship’s lightweight MMA division — to the extent that he believes he could submit both Ruotolo twins.

As a former state wrestling champion in Hawaii, Lee’s grappling foundation combined with his expanding MMA skill set gives him assurance when assessing potential matchups against the acclaimed American duo.

“I have the grappling skills. I believe that I could submit Kade or Tye Ruotolo in a grappling match,” he said.

“Just adding that to my striking and wrestling skills, I really believe that I’d beat them everywhere.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

