Adrian Lee open to lightweight MMA clash with submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo

Surging lightweight MMA prospect Adrian Lee was caught off guard when hearing his name mentioned by ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo. Upon reflection, however, the teenage phenom believes the grappling specialist may face more than anticipated when transitioning to mixed martial arts.

“The Phenom” boasts a perfect 3-0 professional record, securing each victory within the ONE Championship Circle. His most recent triumph came this past March at ONE 172, where he finished Takeharu Ogawa in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Ruotolo has compiled an impressive 8-0 streak in submission grappling competition and now expresses interest in crossing over to MMA. While Lee acknowledges the American’s accomplishments, he suggests Ruotolo might be underestimating the challenge ahead by mentioning his name.

“Honestly, I was surprised when Tye Ruotolo called me out for his MMA debut. Personally, I don’t think I’m a good matchup for him. I don’t think I’d be what a good feeder for him is, if that’s what he’s looking for. But I’m excited for that match,” he said.

“I think that’d be a great fight. I think he’s a great athlete. Him and his brother, Kade, they’re phenomenal wrestlers and grapplers, and that really helps tie into their MMA game because of how dynamic they are. Their type of grappling style is more suited for MMA.”