Stamp Fairtex reflects on 2025 comeback: “I’m proud of myself”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 5, 2026
Most fighters measure comebacks in wins and losses. Stamp Fairtex measured hers in whether her knee held up for nine minutes.

The Thai megastar returned from a career-threatening knee injury after 778 days away to face former K-1 Champion Kana Morimoto in atomweight kickboxing at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena last November. The 28-year-old former three-sport queen fought on her birthday.

The torn meniscus in 2024 destroyed everything. Camp for Denice Zamboanga collapsed when Stamp’s knee gave out during training. Surgery followed, then rehab, then more rehab when her recovery timeline betrayed her again in May 2025. She vacated the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title rather than hold the division hostage.

Zamboanga claimed undisputed status after beating Alyona Rassohyna for the interim crown at ONE 170 in January 2025. Stamp chose kickboxing for her comeback specifically to test her body’s limits without grappling’s added complexity.

“I thought my knee had recovered, but in reality, it wasn’t 100 percent yet. There were moments of frustration, but never enough to make me give up,” she said.

“I was happy for Denice because I know how hard she works, though I did feel a bit of regret giving it up so easily. However, I wanted the division to move forward. I believe that if it’s meant to be mine, it will find its way back to me.”

Stamp Fairtex evaluates Tokyo performance against Kana Morimoto

Kana Morimoto took the unanimous decision at ONE 173 on enemy soil, but Stamp Fairtex walked away satisfied. Her knee cooperated throughout three rounds. The rust showed in her striking combinations, but physical durability mattered more than technical sharpness.

Two years of wondering whether she’d ever compete again ended with nine minutes of proof. Every training session during recovery carried fear that one wrong movement would send her back to square one. Tokyo conquered that anxiety.

The former three-sport ONE World Champion reflected on what 2025 meant beyond the cage. She accomplished personal goals that extended past fighting. But make no mistake about her competitive fire still burning.

“Even though I didn’t win, I’m not disappointed. It was just a warm-up fight. Most importantly, my knee didn’t hurt. I’m proud of myself for getting back into the ring,” she said.

“Overall, it was a great year. I’m back in the ring where I belong and have achieved all the goals I set for myself. Of course, I still want to fight. Denice is another opponent who would be a very challenging and exciting match for me.”

ONE Championship Stamp Fairtex

