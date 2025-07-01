Tracy Cortez isn’t overly happy despite defeating Viviane Araujo at UFC 317

UFC flyweight contender Tracy Cortez is disappointed she didn’t get the finish against Viviane Araújo at UFC 317 last weekend.

For the longest time now, Tracy Cortez has been seen as a legitimate title threat in the women’s flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, after falling short in an outing against Rose Namajunas, some questioned whether or not she’d ever be able to win the big one.

Last Saturday, she managed to defeat Viviane Araujo and get back on the winning trail in this incredibly stacked division. Cortez was hungry for a finish to really rubber stamp her performance but instead, she had to settle for a decision triumph.

In her post-fight press conference appearance, Cortez made it clear that was disappointed.