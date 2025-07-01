Tracy Cortez isn’t overly happy despite defeating Viviane Araujo at UFC 317
UFC flyweight contender Tracy Cortez is disappointed she didn’t get the finish against Viviane Araújo at UFC 317 last weekend.
For the longest time now, Tracy Cortez has been seen as a legitimate title threat in the women’s flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, after falling short in an outing against Rose Namajunas, some questioned whether or not she’d ever be able to win the big one.
Last Saturday, she managed to defeat Viviane Araujo and get back on the winning trail in this incredibly stacked division. Cortez was hungry for a finish to really rubber stamp her performance but instead, she had to settle for a decision triumph.
In her post-fight press conference appearance, Cortez made it clear that was disappointed.
Cortez looks ahead to the future
“I”m not too happy. I was trying to finish it within the first round,” Cortez said at her post-fight news conference. “My coaches were telling me to be patient and let it go when I had that guillotine (choke). “I wanted a submission … I wanted a finish – but unfortunately, I didn’t get it.”
There are a handful of interesting options out there for Cortez as we look ahead to her next outing. Who knows, maybe all it’ll take is one more win for her to be considered for a shot at the crown. Either way, this was a professional, comfortable display that highlights how much she has left to offer at this level.
