Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses what will come next after he beats Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking to establish himself as the greatest lightweight fighter in history with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

‘The Eagle’ and ‘El Cucuy’ have been booked to throw down on April 18 live from the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This marks the fifth time that Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been booked to fight under the UFC banner. However, all four of the previously slated bouts fell through due to injuries.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson got the opportunity to get reacquainted at Friday’s UFC 249 press conference in Las Vegas.

After exchanging verbal jabs, the lightweight standouts would engage in a heated staredown which culminated in Khabib kicking Tony’s interim belt in a show of disrespect.

‘The Eagle’ recently sat down with ESPN where he revealed what Ferguson had said at Friday’s press conference which caused him to lose his cool (see that here).

In the same interview, Nurmagomedov discussed his future plans for after he disposes of Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

“Drama and money… This is Conor (McGregor). But, if you talk about real fight.. I don’t know,” Khabib Nurmagomedov shrugged. “Like, we have a lot of very good fighters, but if I fight with them I am going to be a big favorite. It is not like versus Tony or these other guys. I am going to be a big favorite. Does this make sense or no? We have to think.”

Nurmagomedov was then asked if a rematch with Conor McGregor was something that interested him.

“Uhhh. Like, people ask me when after Conor they gave me Dustin Poirier. They ask me ‘Where do you get motivation?’, you know? I fight. You know, when I fight I have big motivation. I am hungry. I really want to compete with the best fighters in the world, you know? This is inside my blood. I feel it. You know, I do this all my life. Some people believe me, some people don’t. They think I’m famous, I have money, I have belt, I defend my belt, I just finish the biggest fight in UFC history, you know. In combat sports history.” Khabib said. “Now they give me Dustin Poirier. Where are you going to get motivation they ask. Right now I have it. But we never know what is going to happen tomorrow.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 6, 2020