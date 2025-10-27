What’s next for the stars of UFC 321?

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for a solid UFC 321 card. The main event saw heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defending his belt against Ciryl Gane, while the co-main event saw Mackenzie Dern rematching Virna Jandiroba, with the vacant strawweight title up for grabs.

In the end, the main event ended in a No Contest as Gane poked Aspinall in the eye, and the champ couldn’t continue. Dern, meanwhile, edged out a decision in a back-and-forth, fun fight to become the new strawweight champion. Following UFC 321, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.

Tom Aspinall & Ciryl Gane

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane are lumped together as a rematch has to be next for both of them, and perhaps as early as December on the year-end pay-per-view or in early 2026.

Gane was looking good early on as he busted up Aspinall’s nose, but the fight was still very early. Although the ending was disappointing, a rematch has to happen and should happen soon.

Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern is the new UFC strawweight champion with a decision win over Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321. Dern was able to land the better shots on the feet, as her striking looked much better and improved. Although she struggled to defend some takedowns, Dern did more damage and was able to get back up to her feet to get the win.

With the win, Dern should have her first title defense in the first quarter of 2025. Her first title defense should come against Tatiana Suarez, who’s ranked No. 1 at strawweight.

Virna Jandiroba

Virna Jandiroba had a chance to become the UFC’s strawweight champion but came up short against Mackenzie Dern at UFC 321. Jandiroba had some moments in the fight and isn’t too far away from another crack at the belt.

Jandiroba will likely need a win or two to get another title fight. So, a logical next opponent is to take on the winner of Iasmin Lucindo vs. Gilian Robertson, which takes place on Dec. 13. Depending on the outcome, the winner could get a title shot.