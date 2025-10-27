What’s next for the stars of UFC 321?

By Cole Shelton - October 27, 2025
Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 321

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for a solid UFC 321 card. The main event saw heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defending his belt against Ciryl Gane, while the co-main event saw Mackenzie Dern rematching Virna Jandiroba, with the vacant strawweight title up for grabs.

In the end, the main event ended in a No Contest as Gane poked Aspinall in the eye, and the champ couldn’t continue. Dern, meanwhile, edged out a decision in a back-and-forth, fun fight to become the new strawweight champion. Following UFC 321, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.

Tom Aspinall & Ciryl Gane

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane are lumped together as a rematch has to be next for both of them, and perhaps as early as December on the year-end pay-per-view or in early 2026.

Gane was looking good early on as he busted up Aspinall’s nose, but the fight was still very early. Although the ending was disappointing, a rematch has to happen and should happen soon.

Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern is the new UFC strawweight champion with a decision win over Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321. Dern was able to land the better shots on the feet, as her striking looked much better and improved. Although she struggled to defend some takedowns, Dern did more damage and was able to get back up to her feet to get the win.

With the win, Dern should have her first title defense in the first quarter of 2025. Her first title defense should come against Tatiana Suarez, who’s ranked No. 1 at strawweight.

Virna Jandiroba

Virna Jandiroba had a chance to become the UFC’s strawweight champion but came up short against Mackenzie Dern at UFC 321. Jandiroba had some moments in the fight and isn’t too far away from another crack at the belt.

Jandiroba will likely need a win or two to get another title fight. So, a logical next opponent is to take on the winner of Iasmin Lucindo vs. Gilian Robertson, which takes place on Dec. 13. Depending on the outcome, the winner could get a title shot.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ciryl Gane Mackenzie Dern Tom Aspinall UFC Virna Jandiroba

Related

Daniel Cormier commentates cageside at UFC 321, opposite Tom Aspinall in the Octagon

Daniel Cormier 'upset' with Tom Aspinall after leaked conversation touts potential heavyweight run

Curtis Calhoun - October 27, 2025
Mackenzie Dern enters the Octagon for her fight at UFC 321, opposite Din Thomas cageside at UFC BJJ 3
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern responds to Din Thomas's 'insignificant' label of her UFC 321 title fight win

Curtis Calhoun - October 27, 2025

UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern isn’t happy with analyst Din Thomas after his pre-UFC 321 remarks about her ‘insignificant’ title fight.

Aljamain Sterling speaks at the UFC 310 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

UFC fans slam Aljamain Sterling for 'pot meets kettle' take on Tom Aspinall's eye injury at UFC 321

Curtis Calhoun - October 27, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling ruffled many fans’ feathers with a bizarre take after UFC 321.

Henry Cejudo walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC Seattle
UFC

Henry Cejudo confirms Payton Talbott bout at UFC 323 is his retirement fight: 'This is it'

Cole Shelton - October 27, 2025

Henry Cejudo confirmed his UFC 323 fight will be his retirement bout.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off at UFC 321
Jim Miller

UFC 321 controversy leads to all-time rant from MMA legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 27, 2025

The controversial ending to the UFC 321 pay-per-view has led to one bonus snatcher giving athletic commissions an earful.

Islam Makhachev and Paddy Pimblett

Islam Makhachev questions Paddy Pimblett's UFC resume: 'Nobody's checked him'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 27, 2025
Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in no contest at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall defended by MMA legend amid UFC 321 eye poke debacle

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 27, 2025

One MMA icon has come to the defense of Tom Aspinall following UFC 321.

Mackenzie Dern defeats Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321
Virna Jandiroba

Virna Jandiroba speaks out following UFC 321 loss to Mackenzie Dern in title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 26, 2025

Virna Jandiroba has delivered a message to her supporters after falling short in her UFC 321 title fight.

Alexander Volkov defeats Jailton Almeida at UFC 321
Jailton Almeida

Alexander Volkov criticizes Jailton Almeida's game plan during UFC 321 fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 26, 2025

Alexander Volkov believes Jailton Almeida is approaching his fights the wrong way following their UFC 321 bout.

Mackenzie Dern wins title at UFC 321
Tatiana Suarez

UFC 321 winner Mackenzie Dern reveals potential contender following title win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 26, 2025

Mackenzie Dern is the newly minted UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion, and she already has an idea of who her first title challenger could be.