Tom Aspinall shares prediction for Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida fight at UFC 321

By Cole Shelton - September 19, 2025
Tom Aspinall UFC victory

Tom Aspinall knows his next fight will come from the winner of Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida at UFC 321 if he also wins on that card.

Aspinall is set to defend his heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 321 against Ciryl Gane. Heading into the bout, Aspinall is a sizable -460 favorite while the Frenchman is a +320 underdog on FanDuel. Also on the UFC 321 card is a No. 1 contender bout at heavyweight featuring Volkov taking on Almeida.

Although Aspinall’s focus will be on Gane, he will be paying close attention to that fight. But, he expects the Russian to get his hand raised to earn the next crack at his heavyweight belt.

“I actually thought that Volkov won the fight against Gane, to be honest,” Aspinall said to BloodyElbow. “I think Volkov is in really good form right now, I do think Almeida is good. I’ve not seen enough of Almeida’s game to say how good he actually is. At this point, it’s hard to say, but I would favor Volkov in that one.”

Aspinall is not alone in thinking Volkov should have gotten the decision win over Gane in his last fight. So it could have been them fighting for the belt at UFC 321.

Tom Aspinall expects to face the winner of Volkov-Almeida

Yet, despite Tom Aspinall already having a first-round submission win over Volkov, he believes the rematch would be next.

“That’s how I see it, and I think that’s pretty obvious,” Aspinall said when asked if the winner of Volkov-Almeida would get the next title shot.

Aspinall was promoted to the undisputed heavyweight champion after Jon Jones announced his retirement. He has held the interim belt since November 2023, when he scored a knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich in the first round.

Aspinall is 15-3 as a pro and coming off a knockout win over Curtis Blaydes to defend the interim belt. He’s 8-1 in the UFC with his lone loss coming when he tore his knee in the first fight against Blaydes.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexander Volkov Jailton Almeida Tom Aspinall

Related

Tom Aspinall training

Tom Aspinall wants a quick turnaround after fighting at UFC 321

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025
Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane during UFC 321 presser
UFC

Tom Aspinall responds after being booed during UFC 321 presser in Paris

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 8, 2025

Tom Aspinall has taken the Paris boobirds in stride.

Ciryl Gane training MMA Factory
Tom Aspinall

Ciryl Gane confident in preparation for Tom Aspinall fight at UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025

Ciryl Gane believes he will be fully prepared for Tom Aspinall when they collide at UFC 321.

Tom Aspinall UFC victory
Tom Aspinall

Former Tom Aspinall foe doubts anyone takes UFC heavyweight title from him anytime soon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025

A heavyweight who once felt the wrath of Tom Aspinall believes the UFC Heavyweight Champion will remain at the top for a while.

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's father leaves door open for possible boxing match

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father believes his son could go down the route of trying to secure a big boxing match in the future.

Modestas Bukauskas

Modestas Bukauskas praises Tom Aspinall for recent UFC run of form

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2025
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reveals he’s not interested in Jon Jones fight at UFC White House

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that he’s not interested in fighting Jon Jones at UFC’s White House event.

Jailton Almeida
Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida shares prediction for Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane title fight

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2025

Jailton Almeida believes the upcoming heavyweight title fight is rather easy to call.

Tom Aspinall UFC Title
Tom Aspinall

Top UFC contender questions if Tom Aspinall can survive in deep waters

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 30, 2025

When the going gets tough, can Tom Aspinall rise to the occasion?

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall shares lofty goal for UFC 321 main event against Ciryl Gane

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 23, 2025

Tom Aspinall wants to make quite the statement for his UFC 321 headliner.