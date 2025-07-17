Tom Aspinall gives his thoughts on the use of the BMF title at UFC 318

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has made it clear that he isn’t a massive fan of the BMF championship.

As we know, Tom Aspinall is the baddest man on the planet. He has earned that title as a result of what he’s been able to achieve inside the Octagon. Now, after the retirement of Jon Jones, the Englishman is the undisputed champion of the heavyweight division.

One thing Aspinall also is, though, is a big fan of MMA. He’ll be one of millions who are watching closely this weekend when Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier collide in the main event of UFC 318 with the BMF title being up for grabs.

In the eyes of Aspinall, though, the BMF championship isn’t something that necessarily needs to have a role in this trilogy fight.