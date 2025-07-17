Tom Aspinall gives his thoughts on the use of the BMF title at UFC 318
UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has made it clear that he isn’t a massive fan of the BMF championship.
As we know, Tom Aspinall is the baddest man on the planet. He has earned that title as a result of what he’s been able to achieve inside the Octagon. Now, after the retirement of Jon Jones, the Englishman is the undisputed champion of the heavyweight division.
One thing Aspinall also is, though, is a big fan of MMA. He’ll be one of millions who are watching closely this weekend when Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier collide in the main event of UFC 318 with the BMF title being up for grabs.
In the eyes of Aspinall, though, the BMF championship isn’t something that necessarily needs to have a role in this trilogy fight.
Aspinall’s view on BMF championship
“Do you want my honest opinion? I mean, it’s a title, but it’s not a world championship, so what are we doing?” Aspinall told TNT Sports. “These guys don’t need a title. They’re two legends of the sport. Look at the name value, even look at the rankings, look at the amount of fights they’ve got, look at the shorts they’re wearing. We don’t really need a title on the line, to be honest.”
“I’m going to give you a controversial answer again,” Aspinall said. “My opinion, it doesn’t matter what it says in front of the word world champion. If you have the words UFC and title on it, you’re a champion regardless. Is he the best fighter to ever not win an undisputed title? I would say definitely Dustin Poirier. He’s had such a respectable career that I don’t think the title matters for somebody like him in my opinion.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Tom Aspinall UFC