UFC commentator Jon Anik reveals who should be next BMF title challenger

Should Dan Hooker Compete for BMF Title?

Jon Anik appeared on “Submission Radio” and he chimed in on why he thinks Dan Hooker would be the right choice to challenge for the BMF hardware (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Dan Hooker, I think, is the most worthy fighter across every division who has never fought for the BMF title to get an opportunity to do so,” Anik told Submission Radio. “A fight between Max Holloway and Dan Hooker, I think makes a lot of sense for the BMF title if Max Holloway were to successfully defend it here against Dustin Poirier.”

Anik does realize that Holloway is on a mission to claim the UFC lightweight title.

“As much as I love the BMF title, and I really do, I have come around in totality, full circle on that thing,” Anik continued. “When it was first introduced, I had a little pause, but I think Max Holloway needs to be in the business of chasing undisputed world championships. I think he is probably going to utter as much with me in the fighter meeting next week.

Hooker suffered a setback with his hand injury, requiring a second surgery. There’s no word on when the “Hangman” can make his return.