Yuki Yoza confident he can shock Petchtanong Petchfergus: “Moves he’s never experienced before”

Yuki Yoza believes his physical advantages will be enough to overcome one of kickboxing’s most decorated veterans. The Japanese striker is ready to prove his worth against a Thai legend.

The former K-1 Champion faces #3-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE Friday Fights 116 on Friday, July 18, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Yoza, the bout represents a massive step up in competition.

The 27-year-old acknowledges the challenge ahead. He’ll be facing a southpaw specialist renowned for his counter-punching and incredible fight IQ. Petchtanong brings 359 career fights and multiple world championships to the table.

But Yoza remains confident that his physical attributes and signature calf kicks will prove decisive against the 39-year-old Thai legend. His unique fighting style blends devastating kicks with explosive power punches.

The Japanese striker gained valuable insights during a previous sparring session with Petchtanong in Thailand. He believes keeping his own abilities hidden during that encounter will provide a tactical advantage.

Known for his ability to fight in both stances, Yoza specializes in walking down opponents with a high guard before unleashing flying knees and spinning back kicks that have become his trademark.

“Physical strength is one of my main advantages. I [sparred] with him once in Thailand, and I was quite shocked at how good he was, but my martial arts [skills] are definitely stronger than his. I am sure that I can’t lose. There is no way that I can lose,” he said.

“I didn’t really show my cards, so I think I’m lucky. [While sparring him], I saw a lot of his distancing and the techniques he has, and I’m hoping they will be useful in the match. I don’t think of myself as just kicking, so I’m going all out. Even with his high fight IQ, I’m going to try to beat him with moves he’s never experienced before.”