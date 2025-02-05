Sean Strickland reacts to Bryce Mitchell’s controversial Adolf Hitler comments: ‘A f*cking idiot from Arkansas’
Sean Strickland believes Bryce Mitchell is buying into propaganda, but doesn’t feel he’s a Nazi.
Mitchell caught some massive heat from UFC CEO Dana White over his recent comments about Adolf Hitler. Mitchell said that Hitler “was a good guy” and claimed the dictator changed due to meth use. During a recent Power Slap press conference, White slammed Mitchell, saying he was “beyond disgusted” and called the featherweight fighter “stupid.”
Despite this, White refused to punish Mitchell in an effort to “protect free speech.”
RELATED: BRYCE MITCHELL ISSUES APOLOGY AFTER CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS SUPPORTING ADOLF HITLER
Sean Strickland Says Bryce Mitchell is an ‘Idiot,’ not a Nazi
During a UFC 312 media day session, Sean Strickland was asked about the Bryce Mitchell situation. The former UFC middleweight champion is of the belief that Mitchell simply didn’t think before making those comments about Adolf Hitler (via MMAJunkie).
“I don’t think Bryce is a Nazi,” Strickland said at UFC 312 media day. “I think Bryce is a f*cking idiot from Arkansas who is not educated, and I think Bryce is just feeding into the propaganda. How many people actually agree with him? I don’t.
“Bryce, you’re a f*cking idiot. You should not have said that. But, he is being radicalized and a lot of people support him and he’s wrong. And we must also look at all the reasons why he said it and how he went down this path.”
Strickland also said that he’s disappointed in Mitchell for apologizing. He said the 145-pounder should have stuck to his guns if he’s truly a “piece of sh*t.”
In Mitchell’s apology on social media, the UFC star said he didn’t mean to be offensive. He admitted that he understands Hitler did “evil things” and insisted he isn’t a Holocaust denier. Mitchell also said that he is not a Nazi.
White explained to reporters why he isn’t punishing Mitchell. The UFC boss claimed the “beautiful” thing about the UFC is that if you don’t like somebody, you get a chance to see them get hurt inside the Octagon.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Bryce Mitchell Sean Strickland UFC