Sean Strickland claims he turned down Anthony Hernandez fight due to refusal to compete in Australia

By Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025
Sean Strickland speaks at the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Anthony Hernandez after his win over Roman Dolidze

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland declined the promotion’s offer to fight Anthony Hernandez for a bizarre reason.

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland is potentially weeks away from making his return to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 312. Strickland lost to Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision before being served a lengthy Nevada State Athletic Commission suspension due to an incident at a local MMA event.

As Strickland’s return nears, he has one name on his mind for his comeback fight: Anthony Hernandez. Hernandez and Strickland are two of the top middleweight contenders, especially after Hernandez’s dominant win over Roman Dolidze earlier this year.

But Strickland reportedly turned down a return date for UFC 325 in Australia on the upcoming Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 card, and the reasoning is odd.

Sean Strickland refuses to fight in Australia despite two past title fights in the country

In a recent Instagram post, Strickland explained why he turned down a fight at UFC 325.

“Good news: My suspension is up in 10 days, I’m so f—– stoked,” Strickland said.

“Did the suspension suck? Hell yes, it sucked. I did say no to the Australia card, I f—— love you guys, but I don’t have medical insurance…Fluffy don’t wanna do it, I don’t wanna do it, we ain’t doing it. Let’s get this s— booked in the States.

“The middleweight division is on f—— ice. You got Chimaev the little w—-. He has Ramadan, then he has a surgery, then he’s gonna fight Nassourdine in a year and just dry hump him.

“The middleweight division doesn’t exist,” Strickland continued. “I’d be better off trying to fight for a 205 belt than the middleweight belt.”

Strickland is looking to get back on track after losses in two of his last three fights to du Plessis. His last victory came against Paulo Costa at UFC 303 last year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anthony Hernandez Sean Strickland UFC Videos

Related

Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney plans to 'steal the show' against Chris Duncan at UFC 323: 'Come home a little sore'

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025
Petr Yan
Petr Yan

Petr Yan shares bold prediction for UFC 323 title fight against Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025

Petr Yan expects to reclaim his bantamweight title at UFC 323 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Sean O'Malley punches Merab Dvalishvili during their fight at UFC 316
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley says Merab Dvalishvili's 'confidence in his hands' could lead to stunning upset loss at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili’s two-time rival, Sean O’Malley, believes we could see a massive upset in the UFC 323 main event this weekend.

Sean O'Malley enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 316, opposite Dana White at the UFC 322 press conference
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley questions Dana White's lack of promotion after heavily criticized 2026 fight announcements

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley questions whether or not Dana White is still as excited as ever about promoting fights.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall slams fans saying he wanted a way out against Ciryl Gane: 'I was expecting a tough fight'

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall has made it clear he wasn’t looking for a way out against Ciryl Gane.

Tom Aspinall speaks with Michael Bisping at the UFC London ceremonial weigh-in

Michael Bisping says Tom Aspinall is 'playing into the narrative' in proving severity of UFC 321 injuries

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025
Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, Dana White
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall slams Jon Jones for post-UFC 321 trolling: 'This guy was the GOAT?'

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall finally responded to Jon Jones’s relentless trolling since his UFC 321 title defense.

Sean O'Malley UFC fighter introduction
UFC

UFC 324's Sean O'Malley jokes about his 'downfall' before Song Yadong fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 2, 2025

Sean O’Malley isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself ahead of his UFC 324 clash with Song Yadong.

Paddy Pimblett, Justin Gaethje, UFC 324, UFC
Justin Gaethje

UFC wants Paddy Pimblett to beat Justin Gaethje, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 2, 2025

A UFC legend believes the promotion he once called his fighting home wants Paddy Pimblett to defeat Justin Gaethje.

Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference
Kayla Harrison

UFC champion doubts Ronda Rousey fights Katie Taylor in boxing match

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 2, 2025

A reigning UFC titleholder doubts Ronda Rousey steps inside the boxing ring with Katie Taylor.