UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili provides update on next UFC title fight

By Harry Kettle - July 1, 2025

UFC bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili has provided an update on the next time he steps into the Octagon.

Merab Dvalishvili

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is easily one of the best fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship today. He is the king of the bantamweight division and after successfully defending his belt against Sean O’Malley, many have started to call him the greatest bantamweight of all time.

RELATED: Fighter claims he had to stop sparring with UFC star Ilia Topuria: ‘Thank God my head is fine’

For his next outing, the expectation is that Cory Sandhagen will get his opportunity to become undisputed champion for the first time. Of course, there’s no announcement that’s been made by the UFC – or Dvalishvili – just yet.

In a recent interview, though, the Georgian sensation had a few interesting revelations when it comes to his title run.

Dvalishvili looks ahead to the future

“This is the first time the UFC called me, when I was in Georgia, and said, ‘Go enjoy your country, have a great time, and when you come to Las Vegas, let’s go to dinner and choose who you want to fight and when you want to fight,'” Dvalishvili said. “I was like, ‘Wow.’ This is the first time (it happened).”

“Cory Sandhaegn is the most deserving,” Dvalishvili said.

“I want to fight soon,” Dvalishvili said. “I always want to fight in New York. But Abu Dhabi, I don’t think so. I don’t think it’s pay-per-view. I think pay-per-view must be in Vegas in October, and then November (in New York). I live here in Las Vegas now, and it’s going to be home, and it’s going to be easy. But I also want to fight in New York.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you want to see this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

