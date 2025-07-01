UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili provides update on next UFC title fight

UFC bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili has provided an update on the next time he steps into the Octagon.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is easily one of the best fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship today. He is the king of the bantamweight division and after successfully defending his belt against Sean O’Malley, many have started to call him the greatest bantamweight of all time.

For his next outing, the expectation is that Cory Sandhagen will get his opportunity to become undisputed champion for the first time. Of course, there’s no announcement that’s been made by the UFC – or Dvalishvili – just yet.

In a recent interview, though, the Georgian sensation had a few interesting revelations when it comes to his title run.