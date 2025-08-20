Takeru Segawa promises explosive encounter with Denis Puric: “An incredibly aggressive fighter who loves to trade shots”

Japanese legend Takeru Segawa prepares for warfare when he faces Denis Puric in front of his home crowd. The former K-1 Champion seeks another shot at Rodtang Jitmuangnon by delivering a statement victory against a dangerous Bosnian-Canadian striker.

Takeru battles Puric in flyweight kickboxing action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The #2-ranked contender enters seeking his first ONE Championship World Title after falling short in previous attempts against elite competition.

He arrived in ONE Championship as a decorated multi-division K-1 Champion but has struggled to capture gold. Takeru suffered setbacks against Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang on home soil, leaving him still searching for his defining moment.

Those defeats only increased his hunger to prove he belongs among the best fighters on the planet. The 34-year-old veteran showed his resilience by rallying from a knockdown to stop Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Puric represents another dangerous test for the Japanese striker. The Bosnian-Canadian veteran built his reputation through wars with Rodtang and Jacob Smith while establishing himself as one of the division’s most feared opponents.

The 40-year-old thrives on chaos and forward pressure that has broken many opponents both physically and mentally. His iron will and heavy-handed striking make him a nightmare matchup for any flyweight contender.

“Denis Puric is an incredibly aggressive fighter who loves to trade shots, so I believe it’s going to be an all-out war in the ring,” Takeru said.

“For me, this fight is also about my goal to face Rodtang again. Puric has already fought Rodtang once and took him to a decision. If I can knock him out, I think it will be a strong statement that leads to that rematch.”