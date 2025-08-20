Jackie Buntan describes “unconditional love” she has for rescue dog Jack

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 20, 2025

Jackie Buntan found her most loyal training partner in an unlikely companion. The ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion credits her rescue dog Jack with providing emotional support throughout her rise to glory.

Jackie Buntan

Buntan challenges Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on September 5 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 28-year-old Filipina-American seeks to add Muay Thai gold to her existing kickboxing crown.

Buntan adopted Jack in 2019 when both were beginning new chapters in their lives. She was 22 years old and living with her father when the 3-month-old puppy entered her world.

The connection happened immediately after she saw Jack’s adoption profile online. His unique appearance caught her attention since she preferred unusual dogs over traditional breeds like golden retrievers.

DNA testing later revealed Jack’s mixed heritage as mostly pug with poodle and terrier genetics. The results surprised Buntan since his appearance suggests terrier lineage rather than his actual pug dominance.

Jack became more than just a pet during Buntan’s most transformative years as a fighter. The dog accompanied her through late nights with friends and witnessed her journey toward championship success.

“I got Jack in 2019. He was a puppy, 3 months old. I was living with my dad at the time. He’s a mutt. He looks like a terrier, but he actually got his DNA tested. He is mostly pug, which is a shocker, mostly pug, poodle, and terrier,” Buntan said.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own dog. I got him when I was 22 years old, so he was with me through all the shenanigans, going out with my friends late at night, getting food. He was there with me. He grew up with me. We grew up together.”

Jackie Buntan relies on Jack during fight camps

Jack provides emotional stability during the most challenging periods of Jackie Buntan’s training camps. She maintains daily contact through FaceTime calls when traveling for fights, while her boyfriend sends regular photos.

The dog’s unique personality makes him a favorite among Buntan’s friends and family. He prefers human company over other dogs and displays behaviors that remind everyone of a person trapped in a dog’s body.

Fight preparation becomes mentally exhausting during difficult training sessions. But Buntan finds comfort in knowing Jack waits at home regardless of her daily performance.

“Even if I’m just gone throughout the day for a few hours, I want to come home to him just to be with him. Especially traveling for the fights because I’m based in LA, so I fly out for a week, maybe 10 days, and I’m gone,” she said.

“That’s literally it. Unconditional love. It doesn’t matter how crappy of a day you’ve had or if you yelled at him for being bad.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jackie Buntan ONE Championship

