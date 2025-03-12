Nabil Anane a “very different” fighter ahead of world title rematch with Superlek at ONE 172
ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane has a point to prove at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.
The Algerian-Thai giant looks to exact revenge on two-division, two-sport ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 on Sunday, March 23. He challenges “The Kicking Machine” for the latter’s lineal gold inside Japan’s combat sports cathedral, Saitama Super Arena.
They squared off in Anane’s promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023. Back then, Anane was an 18-year-old riding a wave of local momentum. But his keen attitude and formative striking were no match for Superlek’s world class talent, and he suffered a first-round stoppage.
Two years on, Anane has the interim gold fastened around his waist. And he wants to show his Thai compatriot that he’s not the same fighter he was back then.
“Two years ago, I didn’t know nothing about small [4-ounce] gloves. I didn’t have this experience. I’m totally different. Very different,” the 20-year-old said.
“It was a big lesson, and I learned a lot in that fight. I’m sure that it’s not going to be the same this time.”
World Title triumph is a family affair for Nabil Anane
Nabil Anane isn’t on this World Championship journey alone.
Fortunately, he has all the support he can get as he looks to unify gold at ONE 172. Since day one, they’ve all been behind him. And together they’ve made it their goal to summit the bantamweight division’s final peak.
“My father is always here watching me train. Chris Foster, he is here holding pads for me. Medhi [Zatout] is also holding pads for me. My mom, she cooks for me every day, lunch and dinner,” Anane said.
“And all of the supporters that support me, that were with me even when I was down, when I was the underdog, they were also with me.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Nabil Anane ONE Championship Superlek Kiatmoo9