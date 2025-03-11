Rising Thai star gunning for future showdown with Superlek 

Rising Thai striker Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon continued punching his way up the ONE Championship ranks. And the youngster is determined not to stop until he has the attention of a true sporting great.

The 21-year-old star scored a second-round knockout over fellow staunch finisher Parham Gheirati at ONE Fight Night 29 on Friday, March 7, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

The stoppage marked Rambolek’s third consecutive victory in ONE Championship. But that’s not enough to satisfy him.

He’s not stopping until he has the attention of two-division, two-sport ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. The latter defends his bantamweight Muay Thai gold versus interim king Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

Rambolek looks up to “The Kicking Machine.” He’s been a huge inspiration in the 21-year-old’s life. But as the old saying goes, keep going until your idols become your rivals. So he has no plans to slow down any time soon.

“Superlek is my role model and I think in the future if I stay in this division, there’s a chance for us to meet each other,” he said.

“We will talk about that in the future when it actually happens.”